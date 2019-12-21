When Hurricane Harvey devastated sections of Brazoria County, no one should have been surprised that the local United Way took charge of its recovery. It’s what the nonprofit has been doing here for six decades now.
Founded in 1959 as the United Fund, United Way of Brazoria County continues to be a positive force in our communities, not just during emergencies, but every day.
United Way does not run programs directly. It provides the resources for other organizations to ensure people have access to health care, food, education and basic needs.
“The wording of our mission and vision statements have changed over time, but it remains the same,” Executive Director Jenna Haviland-Alesna said. “United Way of Brazoria County is here to serve the residents of our community by ensuring they are educated, financially sound and healthy. We consider our pillars the building blocks to a higher quality of life for all.”
Those building blocks have made United Way a foundational part of Brazoria County.
United Way operated a multimillion-dollar recovery fund after Harvey that allowed people to meet immediate needs and begin recovering. It did the same after Hurricane Ike almost a decade earlier. It stepped forward after flooding swept through the country in consecutive years.
Daily, its resources are used by organizations such as the Brazosport Cares food pantry to ensure families do not go hungry and receive valuable nutritional education. It helps the Brazoria County Dream Center receive assistance with clothing and finding new or better employment.
Its own initiatives include the FamilyWize Prescription Discount Card Program, Wells Fargo Financial Stability Coaching and Classes, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, homelessness prevention, Small Business, Big Impact and Read Across America Day.
All of its work satisfies a common mantra in our community that people in need should be provided hands up instead of handouts. They provide not just money to make ends meet, but tools that are a long-term solution that lifts people out of poverty and improves their course in life.
Perhaps most important to the community is the knowledge that United Way isn’t going anywhere. With 60 years behind it in Brazoria County, it is poised to grow with it in the decades to come, ensuring the people in our community of all means can survive and prosper.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.