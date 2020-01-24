Going back almost two decades, officials at the local petrochemical plants started wringing their hands. As the baby boomers who made up a significant portion of their workforce were beginning to reach retirement age, they wondered where they would get the next wave of employees.
The companies turned to the local entities that specialized in preparing people for the future and formed partnerships with Brazosport College and southern Brazoria County’s school districts. That especially proved important as the state emphasized college readiness over skilled trades.
Donations to support educational facilities and efforts to encourage students interested in well-paying, blue-collar jobs yielded dividends for the companies, college and school districts. The partnership continued to expand as more homegrown workers were available to meet the demands of a prospering, expanding industry.
One of the most recent initiatives involved all three arms of the community is the Catalyst program, a collaborative effort between Brazosport College and four local school districts — Angleton ISD, Brazosport ISD, Columbia-Brazoria ISD and Sweeny ISD. It allows students to train for careers in industry while finishing their high school education.
Catalyst participants will either spend one more year after graduation earning an associate degree in process operations or instrumentation technology within one year of high school graduation or three years working to complete an applied baccalaureate degree in industrial management.
The best part is the program is free to students.
The respective high schools pay tuition, fees and book costs for their students in the program. After students graduate, they’ll go to Brazosport College for one year and the college will pay their tuition, fees and books.
Of course, nothing in life is free. While support from industry helps, tax dollars still are used toward the initiative, which might anger some in the anti-tax crowd. But the benefits of the investment to the betterment of the community is the purpose of taxation, and it is difficult to argue against growing a workforce that allows southern Brazoria County to remain an attractive option for expansion is money well spent.
Those well-paid young men and women will invest in local economy through buying cars and homes, shopping in local stores and supporting local restaurants on their lunch breaks. All of that, in effect, reimburses taxpayers for the money spent on their education.
That cycle of education and building community makes Catalyst a perfect name for the program as it provides the initiative for students to work and study hard and propel a chain of events that keeps the local economy thriving.
