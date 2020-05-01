THE DEMONSTRATION
Here I am, protecting my right to bear arms, freedom of speech and assembly, and the right to suffer an agonizing, suffocating death. This is an organized spontaneous demonstration of patriots opposed to closing down Texas.
Surrounding me are men with their AR-15s — those white-tail deer can be dangerous — waving American flags with a few neo-Nazi banners mixed in. They are standing 6 feet apart, no, actually shoulder to shoulder, occasionally coughing. None is wearing a mask. They do not fear the coronavirus, or novel corona or COVID-19. The so-called “scientists” can’t even agree on what to name the pandemic.
“Masks Are For Wussies!” reads one sign. A woman carries: “Don’t Glove Thy Neighbor.” This other patriot must be a dairy farmer: “Re-Stock Cheese — Make America Grate Again!” Here are a man and woman carrying an odd sign: “Vee Amerikans Demund Phreedum!” That can only mean one thing: Aleksandra Yuryevna Krylova and Mikhail Leonidovich Burchik, a couple of top Russian agents, are back.
You remember them. During the last presidential election they came to find the most gullible and easily misled Americans to divide and misguide. They chose Texans.
“Hi, welcome back, Ruskies,” I say. “No, vee are Zally Zue and Billy Bob from Bewmont,” Mike says. “Here to take part en Trumpster rally.”
That makes sense. Trump has been urging governors to open everything. Wonder who’s paying for this gathering? Trump’s campaign still owes El Paso $569,204 for a 2019 rally.
Back in 2016, the Russians used phony names, fake emails, PayPal, rumors, Facebook, Google, Twitter and other outlets to get Texans to demonstrate and counterdemonstrate to help Trump. The Kremlin had unsuspecting allies, the polezni durak. Gen. Michael Hayden, former head of the CIA, said the Russians got Trump elected president. Hayden also said, “The most benign explanation as to why Trump seems to not criticize Putin is a phrase from the Soviet Union: polezni durak, ‘the useful idiot,’ the sort of person the Kremlin secretly held in contempt but went all out to exploit.” I look around for any useful idiots.
Putin seeks ways to divide us. Hillary supporters versus Trump backers, blacks against whites (the Ruskies promoted both “Black Lives Matter” and “White Lives Matter,”) make us distrustful of our institutions such as Congress, academia, the media and pro wrestling. And now a perfect target: COVID-19. It’s not paranoid to think the Kremlin gremlins are working to make this pandemic a wedge between us. Already there are demonstrations, pressures on governors to open up our essential tattoo parlors and bowling allies to, in effect, kill us.
Fortunately, I have secured a copy of the Putin Playbook. He has already begun the anti-restriction demonstrations. They will be held more often, gathering people from, let’s say Texas, who stand shoulder-to-shoulder, sans masks, then return to their homes from Dalhart to Brownsville, from Orange to Pecos, coughing all the way. Our leadership is made up of polezni duraks, with the likes of Gov. Greg Abbott lifting restrictions while polls show most of us want them to continue, at least for a while. Lite Gov. Dan Patrick goes on national TV, twice, to say old folks like him (he’s 70) are expendable — it is more important to rebound the national economy than to care for the elderly. Several members of AARP have suggested Patrick lead by example.
The Putin Playbook has a team of polezni duraks working at Fox News. On Sean Hannity’s show, Bill O’Reilly (remember him?) said people dying from the coronavirus “were on their last legs anyway.” Laura Ingraham said any number of deaths below 100,000 is a sign experts ought to be ignored in favor of a robust economic return. The Playbook calls for undercutting the influence of world-renowned scientists. You may have seen those “Fire Fauci” posters at rallies. Rush Limbaugh finds a conspiracy among the experts: “The Deep State extends very deeply. And the American people did not elect a bunch of health experts that we don’t know … And how do we know they’re even health experts?”
Before leaving for a spontaneous Tea Party float parade, I notice Mike and Aleksa have put on masks and gloves. “Of course. You think we’re crazy? We’re not Texans.”
