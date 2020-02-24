ACCLAIM
Whether you prefer the term “geek,” “nerd” or “superfan,” it’s OK and encouraged to be exactly who you are at BrazCon Teen Comic Convention and Geek-fest.
It’s hard to believe the annual event, sponsored by the Brazoria County Library System, Communities In Schools and Alvin ISD, has been going on for only four years. Anyone walking into Manvel High School on Feb. 15 could tell by the throngs of cosplayers, families, panelists and dedicated volunteers that the event has become a phenomenal success.
A decade ago, Brazoria County teenagers who enjoyed dressing up as their favorite comic book, anime or cartoon characters might have barely had a chance to participate in relevant events outside of Houston.
Now, they can look forward each year to allowing their “burst of inspiration” out at BrazCon, like Anne Armstrong, a Manvel High School student who was cosplaying Bulma, a character from the original “Dragon Ball” series.
“I just met the voice actor for one of my favorite villains ever and he recognized my costume, so that just made me really happy,” she said.
Besides offering a place for kids to dress up and find common interests, the event also encourages reading and offers craft and gaming sessions, an anime screening, vendors and workshops.
This event is likely to only grow and attract more people in the future.
Angleton Christian students hope to make difference
When members of the First Lego League at Angleton Christian School were challenged to pick a public space in their community that they wanted to improve, the fourth-graders set their sights on their local beach.
If the elementary-age students can see that Surfside Beach village could improve pedestrian and cyclist safety near the beach, it’s likely adults and village government can see it, too. So, The Octopus Eight, a team comprised of Angleton Christian’s First Lego League members, presented their ideas to Surfside Beach Village Council at their meeting Feb. 11.
After doing a skit about the dangers of being hit by vehicles, the children’s play personas banded together to build sidewalks and speed bumps in their area so everyone could safely go to the beach. The presentation included detailed information about which streets in Surfside Beach need improvements and street signs the children brought as examples.
“We did a presentation about Surfside because we felt like it was a good place,” student Brooke Ricks said. “A lot of people go to the beach in the summer.”
Mayor Larry Davison asked if any of them wanted to join the council someday, an indicator that council members might take some of this to heart.
A SHAME
Too few take advantage of
life-saving education
The importance of learning how to do CPR cannot be overstated. It is a matter of life or death.
That is why it is so admirable CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport sponsors an annual CPR training class named for late Lake Jackson firefighter Jack Harvell.
“One thing he strongly believed — and he knew they would be OK in the hospital, but he liked this class because it enabled everyday people, like grandmothers and mothers and older children, to know how to do CPR in the family in case a situation came up,” said his daughter and registered nurse, Deana Fuller.
Not enough people are taking advantage of this opportunity.
The classes have been offered since 2007 and close to 100 people used to turn out. For the class Feb. 15, there were only about 30 attendees.
The class costs $20, which covers the cost of the book and the completion card, but the experience is invaluable. Residents should take advantage of it.
