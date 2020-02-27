After a t least a decade of listening to complaints about the city’s failures to make improving its infrastructure a priority, Freeport’s current leadership clearly is taking those complaints to heart.
City Manager Tim Kelty — who consistently proves himself to be an extremely smart hire — and Freeport City Council recently decided to pass on the possibility of building a new city complex. It had been floated by residents and some city officials that Freeport could take over the former O.A. Fleming Elementary School from Brazosport ISD and either renovate it or use the site for a new city complex.
It could have been, to borrow the phrase often applied to another school building, a Taj Mahal of city offices. But it would have cost in the neighborhood of $10 million, Kelty said, and it makes more sense for the city to commit its resources to streets, drainage and other too-long-overlooked needs.
“That was the reason why we decided to move away from the idea of moving into the O.A. Fleming property,” Kelty said.
Smart reasoning.
Instead of overhauling a more than half-century-old school building, Freeport will renovate its current City Hall, which has ample vacant space to satisfy its desire to centralize city departments. Port Freeport vacated its leased space on the top floor a few years ago, and the former bank area also is empty.
The former bank side of the building can be converted into meeting space for City Council and the municipal court. Other renovations could include the addition of an adequate break room, bathrooms on the first floor, adding and removing walls and security enhancements.
Minor and “cosmetic” issues in the building, such as cleaning and remodeling the stairways and renovating the second-floor bathroom, can be addressed without being part of the major remodeling.
Being able to tackle the project incrementally instead of all at once can help the city’s budget without robbing funding from vital infrastructure work. That should make residents happy while meeting the needs of a city trying to transform itself.
It’s the right approach.
