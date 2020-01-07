Too often in movies and books are the perpetrators of wrongdoings depicted as irredeemable and evil. They plot revenge against those who they feel have wronged them in the past. They often wear black so as to indicate to others their evil intent.
But reality is more nuanced than that.
Sometimes a person can do something bad, but not because they are a bad person. Instead, the action can come from poor mental health that, if addressed, could be minimized and lead a person to a productive life instead of incarceration.
It’s a difficult task, deciding which is the cause — bad intent or mental health. Sometimes it’s a bit of both, but that’s why it’s best to leave that sort of decision up to someone trained to understand those nuances.
Brazoria County Commissioners recently approved the establishment of a mental health court that will be better able to address the needs of people with mental health issues. The court, according to the new government code dictating the need for its establishment, will “use a non-adversarial approach involving prosecutors and defense attorneys to promote public safety and to protect the due process rights of program participants.”
In the new court, attorneys representing defendants who have completed the mental health court program can request a dismissal and expunction of charges, according to the government code. Attorneys representing the state must give their permission for those actions to occur, though.
This doesn’t mean the county hasn’t made efforts before now.
Brazoria County has been actively participating in mental health programs for 15 years, District Attorney Jeri Yenne said. Establishing this court is an extension of those practices, she said.
Many people like to remind others that incarceration should be a way of rehabilitation, but will quickly turn around and demand someone be locked up where they will “get what’s coming.” That’s not justice. That’s revenge.
For people whose illegal actions might be caused by mental illnesses that can be treated, the establishment of a mental health court could be a literal lifesaver.
When it comes to mental health, it’s not the people who are the problem. Their actions are what cause pain, and with proper treatment, future actions can be prevented while still treating people with dignity.
This court is a step toward that future.
