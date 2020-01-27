ACCLAIM
For some, Martin Luther King Jr. Day marks an escape from the responsibilities of work. But for others, it serves as an opportunity to celebrate a man who shaped the lives of countless people.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee’s annual parade last week marked another step in that mission to celebrate his legacy, where residents enjoyed candy, music, performances and food at the end at Freeport Municipal Park.
While there was fun and food for many in attendance, organizers were pleased with what they saw, and they should be.
“You know what else I enjoyed seeing? The multiculturalism of people from every walk of life waving and wearing Martin Luther King T-shirts,” said Theresa Jackson, one of the MLKCC founders.
The committee should be happy with the event, which continues to bring people from across the community together as they celebrate a message that must be remembered. There are some parts of the country where celebrations like the one this organization put on just don’t happen, and organizers’ push to keep it a lively part of the community and as something for residents to look forward to that’s worthy of celebration.
Every year the event is worth an acclaim, and we look forward for it to stay that way in the years ahead.
ACCLAIM
Danbury’s new police chief is off to a good start
When a city gets a new police chief, it’s likely residents usually want to see the crime level decrease under the new leadership. But that isn’t always easy if resources are strained.
When Danbury Police Chief Mark Pritchard stepped into the role, he aimed to make a few improvements. One of his most notable goals was 24-hour coverage for the city, but he also wanted to make necessary improvements to the department that could raise morale for officers.
These moves are a good start in the right direction, and the city’s support of his efforts is positive for everyone.
“I had brought my body armor with me (from my previous job),” Pritchard said. “We were approved to buy four new vests because of obvious safety concerns. We also were approved to buy new tires and lighting that was worn out.”
One officer said the department relies on a lot of hand-me-downs to supply officers for their jobs. But now the department will pick up the tab for its officers on new uniforms and vests that will offer a life-saving measure for officers who might find themselves in dangerous situations, Pritchard said.
These measures along will likely be good for the department as he looks to raise morale and keep dependable officers around.
And that will be important if he wants to add 24-hour coverage to the area, which will likely improve the quality of life for Danbury’s residents.
Both Danbury and Pritchard deserve support for their efforts to improve the lives of Danbury residents.
A SHAME
Don’t make thieves’ jobs easier than they have to be
Every time there is a vehicle broken into that makes the news, law enforcement officers are quick to advise residents to not leave valuable in their cars. It shouldn’t need to be said, and yet it’s always one of the first pieces of advice.
There have been great strides in vehicle security, thanks to car alarms, locks and other features, but the one thing they don’t do is hide valuables from criminals’ line of sight. It defies explanation why residents continue to leave valuable electronics and other items in their vehicles, which are always one broken window away from being stolen.
Even worse is when those items are stolen from vehicles that were left unlocked.
Sometimes it can be easy to imagine crime is isolated to the streets of Houston, while residents and their property are safe in southern Brazoria County. But this area has its share of criminals, and they don’t care much about things like property rights.
While residents can’t stop people from becoming thieves, the least they can do is take necessary precautions. If you have an item of value, take it with you when you leave your vehicle. If you do leave it in the vehicle, hide it from plain sight.
There is no reason to become a victim of a crime, but don’t think that just because you shouldn’t have to worry about something that it absolves you of personal responsibility.
