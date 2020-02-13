Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct the date of the school board meeting.
T here are a lot of days during the school year when students are given the day off when they can sleep in, play video games or hang out with friends. That includes in-service days when teachers participate in team-building activities, learn new tools and other exercises to improve at their craft.
Additionally, students at most Brazoria County schools get a full week off at Thanksgiving, up to three weeks around Christmas and the start of the new year and a week for spring break.
That makes it a bit of a head-scratcher why a proposal to give students the week off for the Brazoria County Fair has created a bit of commotion in Angleton ISD. More than other times away from class, the fair week respite carries for more benefit for students.
The reason for closing schools when the fair is open is to allow young people — the central point of a county fair — uninhibited opportunities to participate in activities such raising livestock, the talent show or art competition. These and the other youth-oriented activities are very much part of a child’s overall education as math class or playing football.
In recent years, as interest in agricultural and artistic pursuits took a hit in favor of putting young people on a path to college, school districts also moved away from giving students fair week off. That penalized children who participated in fair activities because they had to miss class time to care for their animals and other demands associated with being a fair competitor.
As extracurricular pursuits began to come back into focus and participation increased, districts relented and returned that week away from school to their academic calendars. Both Angleton and Sweeny ISDs gave the full week off for the fair last fall, while Brazosport ISD scheduled two student days off and Danbury ISD scheduled one.
Canceling those days off prevents young people from fully participating in activities that build responsibility, learning, showmanship and other valuable skills that will carry throughout their lives. These are far more important and valuable than an extra day to travel before Thanksgiving or Christmas.
Angleton ISD will make its decision tonight on which proposed academic calendar to adopt for next school year — one with students getting fair week off and one with them in class. They have been conducting an online survey soliciting resident feed back all week to help steer Superintendent Phil Edwards’ recommendation.
Our belief is providing students who wish to participate in fair activities an unencumbered opportunity to do so carries an academic and life-experience benefit that makes it the much better option.
Angleton ISD residents will fine out during a board meeting Tuesday whether their neighbors agree.
(2) entries
Where were you when I was a kid?
More time off?? Seriously?? When I was a kid we went to school the week of Thanksgiving even that Wednesday. We got an early dismissal like around 2 that afternoon.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.