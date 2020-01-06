ACCLAIM
For some reason, perhaps because of intent, Americans see m to relegate killing someone because of being distracted or impaired as a somewhat lesser offense than if they had stabbed or shot their victim.
There is no difference to those who will never again get to hug their loved one or kiss them good night. They do not view the fatal decision that robbed them of that opportunity as an accident, either.
Mindy Red delivered that message through the hundreds of photos adorning three trees in her yard during the holiday season. Each picture was of someone who had been killed by someone who was distracted or impaired.
“These wrecks were not accidents,” Red said. “Every one of these was a choice made by somebody and they all could’ve been here.”
Eleven years ago, a drunken driver took the life of Red’s daughter, Michelle, while she was driving home from a friend’s house in Houston. Michelle’s photo was among more than 250 on the trees in Red’s Angleton yard.
The trees’ intention was to provide some comfort, no matter how small, amid the never-ending pain of senseless loss, Red said.
“One of my goals is to show people once the sentencing is over, maybe even 10 or 20 years down the road, it never goes away,” she said. “The crash date will come up or a holiday and no matter how long it’s been, there will still be that empty chair, that sadness is still there.”
The only prevention is for people to become more aware of the consequences of their carelessness. Just as the pain of these families will never go away, neither should the understanding of our own decisions to text while driving or get behind the wheel when impaired by drugs or alcohol leave our minds.

C-BISD allows family to experience milestone
When a person is diagnosed with a terminal illness, inevitably they begin to focus on what they might miss in the future, such as a child’s wedding or the births of grandchildren.
Robert Hall wondered whether he would make it to see his son, John, graduate from high school.
He did, thanks to a touching decision by Columbia-Brazoria ISD last month.
District and Columbia High School administrators arranged for Robert Hall, who has Stage 4 cancer, to watch John receive his diploma during a Board of Trustees meeting Dec. 17. Because of his autism, seeing the meeting chambers packed with people unnerved John and he ran across the road to the high school, where he would feel safe.
So everyone followed him there to carry on with the ceremony. John accepted it while wearing a camouflage jacket after deciding he didn’t want to adorn his cap and gown, and Superintendent Steven Galloway gave his blessing.
It provided a special moment for the family, the kindness of which cannot be overstated considering the special bond between father and son.
“John is my trooper. He’s an amazing young man,” Robert Hall said. “He’s taught me the true meaning of unconditional love.”
C-BISD taught us the value of putting family above protocol with its remarkably kind gesture.
A SHAME
Celebratory gunfire recklessly stupid act
Watching network news programs showing footage from third world countries, it’s common to see uniform-clad guerillas pointing their AK-47 or similar weapon and pulling the trigger to celebrate some great victory. Perhaps they feel justified having just taken control of an enemy city or having deposed a ruthless government.
Just making it past midnight on New Year’s Eve doesn’t quite rise to that level of achievement, and in areas full of innocent neighbors or friends, popping off a few rounds in celebration isn’t just reckless, it’s insanely stupid.
A 61-year-old woman in Harris County lost her life in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day when a bullet believed fired in celebration struck her in the neck. The woman’s family and friends were discharging fireworks when she “suddenly called out that she had been shot,” the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
Medics pronounced her dead at her home.
Outside Toledo, Ohio, a sheriff said a round of celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve ricocheted into his cruiser and grazed off his bullet-proof vest. The bullet just missed the face of a minor with the department who was in the passenger seat.
In Cleveland, Ohio, authorities charged a man with reckless homicide after they say he shot and killed his girlfriend “popping off shots” as he celebrated.
How senseless does someone have to be to shoot a gun with a total lack of understanding that the projectile is going to go somewhere, and there might be a person standing there when it arrives? As they say, stupid can’t be fixed, but people around the stupid person should be smart enough to keep a weapon away from them.
