When legislators in Austin legalized hemp production in Texas, they likely were being very careful to not legalize marijuana. The best evidence of that is the many bills that were shot down by lawmakers looking to legalize marijuana.
But in legalizing cannabis, they overlooked a fatal flaw to marijuana enforcement: state law enforcement officials didn’t have the resources to distinguish the differences between marijuana and hemp.
Of course, there are some ways of doing so, but they are expensive and time consuming.
Because of this, the recent drop in misdemeanor prosecutions for marijuana is not surprising. The Texas Tribune reported last week that before the law legalizing hemp production was enacted in June, about 5,600 new marijuana cases were being filed in the state each month. By November, that number had plummeted to less than 2,000.
Many municipalities and counties decided to not pursue low-level offenses due to the increased cost and difficulty, but others did not. That wasn’t without hiccups.
Aneudy Gonzalez was arrested and placed in jail for about a month on federal charges after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested him near Amarillo, according to The Texas Tribune. The reason for his arrest was 3,350 pounds of plant substance that was suspected to be marijuana, but he was recently released from jail after the lab results came back indicating his vehicle was carrying legal hemp, The Texas Tribune reported.
The arrest, for the most part, was a waste of everybody’s time.
Without delving into an argument of the varying merits of marijuana legalization, decriminalization or continued prohibition, it is clear there were likely better uses of law enforcement officials’ time in Gonzalez’s case.
The added costs of time and money hurt taxpayers and the clear line between legal and illegal substances.
So what is to be done?
At this time, with Texas’ well-spaced legislative sessions, there isn’t much to change. Cities, counties and law enforcement officials that continue to pursue low-level marijuana possession cases will have to accept the burden of time and money that will likely be wasted on cases where suspected marijuana turns out to be hemp.
Some groups have already changed their policies.
While troopers likely thought in Gonzalez’s case they had a big fish on their hands, Texas Department of Public Safety officials were instructed in July to only issue citations for people with a misdemeanor amount of suspected marijuana when possible, the Texas Tribune Reported.
The drop in marijuana prosecutions should surprise no one. The added expense and time of processing every case to determine if what someone possesses is marijuana or hemp will likely continue to plague law enforcement’s efforts, and because of those hurdles, they are likely to put effort into crimes that are a higher priority.
