While visiting Washington, D.C., if you get chased by the cops or a victorious Nationals fan or a gang demonstrating against too many demonstrations, where to go? To the Ecuadorian Embassy? No, Julian Assange tried that until he was thrown out. Go to the Texas Embassy, of course, where you can stay until the statutes of limitations run out.
Actually, there is no Texas Embassy in Washington — anymore. But maybe it will return. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, Democrat of Austin, is leading a movement to recognize that the Republic of Texas had a diplomatic minister and legation in Washington. According to the Austin American-Statesman, Doggett’s bill, called the Republic of Texas Legation Memorial Act, has bipartisan support and would authorize the Daughters of the Republic of Texas to create and raise funds for a memorial. Next would come a review by a federal commission which has to approve memorials in Washington.
There is one slight, self-inflicted problem: Where to put the “memorial,” what would it say or look like or should it be taller than the Washington Monument?
A brief background: The Republic of Texas lasted almost 10 years, mostly broke and facing numerous enemies. One solution was to join the United States, only Texas had slavery and Northerners didn’t like slavery — except for those who made a fortune on the slave trade.
As a republic, Texas had a secretary of state and diplomats. In London, the Republic of Texas embassy was at Pickering Place. To find it, go to St. James’s Palace. Running up a hill in front of the palace is, obviously, St. James’s Street. At 3 St. James’s is the liquor store of Berry Bros. & Rudd, which has been there since 1699, so Our Man in London must have known of the place. (So did Charles de Gaulle, a frequent customer during his exile in London during World War II.)
Go past the liquor store to a walk-through leading to a patio. On the right-hand wall of the walk-through is a plaque noting that this building is where Texas had its embassy, or legation as it was called back then. It’s still there.
On May 10, 1842, our ambassador at the time, Dr. Ashbel Smith and his cousin and personal secretary, Daniel Seymour, checked into their London living quarters at 103 Jermyn St. For four guineas a week, they rented a parlor and two bedrooms. Today an apartment house stands on the spot.
In the British government archives under “Texas,” there is a “Treaty of Commerce and Navigation between Great Britain and the Republic of Texas.” In Paris at Number 1 Place Vendome is where Dr. Smith also served. He was listed as “M. Aschbel-Smith” in the Paris city records. The Hotel Vendome has four flags out front: French, U.S., Spanish and — yep — the Lone Star Flag of Texas. There is also a plaque maybe 20 feet above the sidewalk, saying this was the site of our embassy.
Closer to home is 111 Decatur St.in New Orleans. That was once the Texas embassy. I visited the place a few years ago. It was a four-story brick building painted blue, with an overhang and a sign: “Mr. Jack’s barber and beauty salon.” Inside, were bare-brick walls and a barber shop.
Meanwhile, in return, other nations sent diplomats to Texas. In Austin,there still stands the French Legation. When Houston was the Republic’s capital, the U.S. had a legation on a small plot of land near the Rice Hotel, apparently right across Texas Avenue.
So, as we can see, there are a few other places that still mark where diplomats worked, but Washington presents a problem. According to the American-Statesman, there was not a single building or home that served the Texas diplomats. (Stephen F. Austin was one of them.) Instead, a series of boarding houses were used, some of which have been identified.
A “memorial” there is a good idea, but I have a better one: At one of these locations, we create a bar and restaurant in Hill Country architecture called The Texas Embassy, with genuine Tex-Mex and barbeque (not the ersatz kind we usually have to endure while out of state), with Lone Star and Shiner beer, Willie Nelson for background music and non-stop Texas football games on the TVs. A place where both Texpatriates and Lone Star visitors can gather for a whiff of home.
Until then, let’s start by converting that New Orleans barber shop.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.