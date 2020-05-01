ACCLAIM
One o f our goals as a newspaper during the pandemic is to have a story every day that conveys something positive. With so much gloom, the sadness borne of isolation and emphasis on all the things we can’t do, it’s important to not lose sight of the people who see the crisis as an opportunity to help others.
One of the ways many people are doing that is by producing cloth masks for people to protect themselves and others while out in public. While the masks are belittled by some armchair infectious disease experts, at minimum, they are a security blanket — while at best, as the actual experts tell us, they can keep the novel coronavirus spreading.
Max Clinkscales is in one such group that put needle and threat to work, and her story about what spurred them to action is especially compelling.
“I was at a Walmart and this little old lady handed me some money and begged me to go get her some food because she didn’t have a mask and was too scared to go into the store,” she told us. “I made her keep the money and I bought her some food and gave her the homemade masks I had in my truck. After that I bought $200 of fabric and got to work.”
The result is Masks by Texas Strong, which has stitched and distributed in the neighborhood of 2,000 masks so far. They have been spread throughout Brazoria County and into parts of Harris County, and they keep making more.
Their work will become even more important in the weeks ahead as people emerge from isolation and begin interacting even more.
The only drawback of their selfless success is the masks hide the smiling faces benefiting from their good deed.
Ryders remain selfless
It’s no mystery to anyone who lives around here that Drew and Becka Ryder are some special people. The owners of On the River and Swamp Shack are known as much for the good deeds as the good food they cook up in the restaurants and countless community events, the latter often provided to nonprofits at a discount.
Everyone would have understood if they had passed the baton for a little while during the pandemic that has forced them to temporarily close one restaurant, only offer curbside service at the other and miss out on revenue from catering all those community gatherings the last six weeks or more. But that’s not their way.
The Ryders this week have been slicing off a bit of the revenue being made from catfish basket sales at Swamp Shack to donate to the Brazosport ISD Child Nutrition program, which has seen its budget stretched trying to ensure students still have something to eat while campuses have closed. For evert $10 basket sold, $2 is being sent over to the school district to help the Child Nutrition Department continue spreading meals around the community to every child younger than 18.
“One of my former managers works on the BISD Child Nutrition team, and he told me they had a shortage of funds,” Drew Ryder said. “We wanted to support someone. That’s how we roll. People have really supported us and we wanted to give back.”
Even during the hardest times, this community is amazingly blessed to have people like the Ryders continue to give when the could be worrying about their own troubles.
The donation drive continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Saturday at Swamp Shack, 111 Abner Jackson Parkway in Lake Jackson. To place a pickup order, call 979-299-7444.
(1) entry
Great stories about people doing good for the community. Kudos to all!
