As we begin the impeachment process for the third time in living memory, it might be useful to explore why the country is once again setting out on this divisive action. In other words, what’s all the fuss about? Haven’t all presidents handled their affairs the same way the current occupant of the White House is handling his? Isn’t it all about the elections? Yes, it is about the elections, but not only the one coming up next November.
Anyone living in America is heir to its Constitution, the most remarkable political document ever written. The Constitution gives structure to our government while protecting our freedoms. It promises tranquility, peace and the “blessings of liberty.” None of these promises has been perfectly kept, but under the protection of the Constitution our history has matched prosperity with a rising arc of personal freedom. One of these freedoms is the right of self-governance, the right to vote. In the early days of the republic, that right was confined to white males of property. Today, it includes all adult citizens, male and female, of any national origin.
The catch is that if you want to enjoy the benefits of a living Constitution, you have to play by its rules. If you want to live a free life, you have to grant freedom to others. Degrading the protections the Constitution provides your neighbor means that you degrade them for yourself as well.
The process of elections is an example. Many of the “moving parts” of the Constitution deal with elections: who gets to vote, when they vote and who they vote for. A fair and open election process is the lifeblood of our representative government. Our republic cannot survive without it. If you worry about issues such as illegal immigration, then you should worry a lot more about other countries taking control of our government through a corrupted election.
The facts are not in serious dispute. The president intervened in a question of national policy to further his political interests. In doing so, he attempted to compel the government of another country to intervene in our elections by slandering his opponent. This amounts to an assault on our electoral process, and by extension, an attack on the Constitution the president is sworn to protect.
We can quibble about the meaning of words like “bribery” and “extortion” and “quid pro quo” as long as we want. These questions are easily solved by referring to the dictionary and to common sense. The real question we have to answer is this: How much farther down the road the president is taking us are we prepared to go?
Hogwash. The democrats were looking to impeach President Trump before he even was sworn in. A corrupt FBI illegally spied on his campaign and started an investigation based on a phony dossier paid for clinton. During the rigged hearings not one witness had direct knowledge of the phone call, but they all had a copy of the transcript of the phone call and there was no malfeasance at all. But we do know there were several democrats colluding with foreign governments. One is running for President and he arm twisted the government to stop the DA from investigating his son's company. Mr. Hendrix you really need to educate yourself a little more. Turn off CNN and MSNBC and look at it with an open mind instead of the same ol democrat talking points
Nixon would have been impeached for less serious offences. Back then, Republicans feared getting wiped out in the next election. Today, with their solid base, that never yields to provable facts, they can serve their masters without recourse.
Where to begin....the FBI story you are trying to sell has been proven to be a lie. A full transcript has not been released just notes and a partial transcript. Release the call or the complete transcript if it was perfect. The Biden story is yet another lie you keep pushing. Bulldog, you really need to educate yourself. Facts are facts and you are pushing conspiracies everyday.
How about some undisputable facts for Mr. Hendrix. You are not a mind or heart reader. That's an undisputed fact. Unfortunately for you, there's no with certainty you can tell us that President Trump, when he asked for a favor for "Us", was asking for a political favor for himself. Why, because he didn't say that. He stopped at do "us" a favor. Unless you heard something no one else has, you are making these conclusions up. That's fine too. I'm sure the Star Spangle Banner was playing as you typed your OPINION, but as it was properly labeled, it just an OPINION. Thank goodness you're in the minority opinion.
