It should not be news to anyone in government that Texas needs to be proactive in ensuring its people — current and those certain to come — have enough water to drink.
Likewise, no one with any awareness about what it takes to get a project of any magnitude through federal and state red tape would think sitting on a proposed project that could provide sufficient water is a good idea.
Despite Houston city leaders fitting both those descriptions, however, they have allowed the Allens Creek Reservoir project to literally gather dust, showing no inclination to move it forward anytime soon. Its residents should have found that inaction unacceptable.
State lawmakers certainly got tired of a project necessary to meet the long-term water needs of the people they serve going nowhere. They decided to take it away from the city and give it to the Brazos River Authority, which has a deep well of experience in building and maintaining reservoirs and providing drinkable water to hundreds of thousands of Texans.
“They’ve done nothing,” House Speaker Dennis Bonnen recently told a group of Brazoria County business and community leaders. “So, we had a bill that required the city of Houston to sell Allens Creek to the Brazos River Authority so they could provide water and do the project.”
We are grateful for that decision, especially considering Brazoria County tends to get shorted on available water because it sits at the end of the Brazos River, and everyone upstream seems to siphon off more than their share before it makes it to us. Increasing storage capacity to the south end of the river, which is what the Allens Creek Reservoir project would accomplish, remedies that problem.
Granted, if the city of Houston were to build the reservoir, it would accomplish the same result. But Houston has shown little inclination, and given its constant cry of being in a budget crunch, it likely doesn’t have the resources to move it forward either.
The city is delaying the project again, however, suing the state and Brazos River Authority over the change in ownership. The city claims the law “is unconstitutional, and exceeds the state’s legal authority,” adding that the $23 million the state is paying the city for the reservoir site is “grossly inadequate,” according to a news release from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office.
Turner said the project is vital to Houston’s growth, though apparently not so vital as to require any urgency in building it. Brazoria County has that urgency, having lots of industrial investment because of questions about its long-term water supply, Bonnen said.
But ultimately the question is not which group of Texans needs access to the water more. It is a question of which entity is better able to ensure the project providing water to a large number of Texans would happen and on a timeline that would have it ready when it is needed — not after the need already arrived.
The Brazos River Authority is the better entity to see the reservoir is built in a timely manner to ensure an adequate water supply for the growing Southeast Texas population and the industries that employ them. Based on its track record with the project, it would be difficult for Houston city leaders to argue they are the better option.
