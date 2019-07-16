Governments can’t function properly if constituents sit idly by until election time rolls around. That puts even the best candidate in a terrible position.
If the only time an elected official hears from residents is as they are kicked out of office, that official wouldn’t be mistaken to feel wronged by those they were supposed to represent.
But as discussions of the 2019-20 tax plans are spelled out for communities in Brazoria County by their elected leaders, the voices of residents aren’t echoing in meeting rooms. The reason isn’t because no one was invited. The hard truth is barely anyone who isn’t employed by the government is showing up at all.
If people don’t want to be upset when it comes time to pay taxes, they had better start paying attention to what’s going on in their governments before it’s too late.
At a tax workshop Saturday in Lake Jackson — on a non-holiday weekend — a total of zero residents showed up to chime in on the city’s plan to raise the tax rate in order to pay for a 2016 bond.
At the public meeting, city staff and officials vouched for the need of competitive pay and increased resources. Whether those needs are justified went undisputed by the people who will have to pick up the tab.
Of course, that’s all by choice.
While residents were likely out enjoying their weekend, government employees were hard at work discussing the intricacies of government funding from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on a Saturday. It’s probably not how they would like to have spent their time, but it’s important work and many people count on them to do it.
The story was much the same for county commissioners and Danbury City Council, which both had budget meetings with zero residents in attendance.
Civic engagement is a cornerstone of government. Both Texas and the United States fought for their independence because governments were making decisions on their behalf without inviting them to the table.
Here we have the table open, but no one from the public is taking a seat. There is little doubt that by the time residents need to pay their local taxes, there will be complaints of officials not respecting their wishes or just looking to line their pockets.
It’s difficult to justify that argument if no one is showing up to the discussion. Residents don’t even need to speak up or make a ruckus. All they have to do is sit down and listen.
Help officials of cities and the county do their jobs by letting them hear your voice.
