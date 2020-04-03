‘I just spoke with a friend who got called into an emergency meeting at his hospital. He said the virus is spreading quickly from gas pumps. He said to wear gloves or have a paper towel touch the pump and throw the napkin or gloves out before you get back in the car. Please tell everyone you know. Shopping carts as well, wipe them down.” (This must have made a mess around the gas pumps.)
Did you receive this warning? I did, several times. I might believe it if there was a name, time, place and what hospital? As with most rumors and myths, this one contains a bit of truth. We should, indeed, wipe our hands after using gas pumps, parking meters, door knobs and hand grenades. But let’s set the record straight and keep us off the ventilators. Trust me. Have I ever misled you? OK, there is no President Hillary, Y2K didn’t end the world and I did pick Poland over Germany.
Let’s begin: No, hand dryers, like you see in restaurant restrooms, will not kill the new coronavirus. While pets can spread certain forms of coronavirus, the World Health Organization, or WHO, says that currently there is no evidence pets can have or spread it. But, dummy, you should still wash your hands after petting Fluffy.
Pneumonia vaccines cannot protect you against the new coronavirus, nor can anything else. Thus far there is no vaccine that can. None.
Eating garlic helps prevent infection. False, but eating garlic will keep people 6 feet away.
“You can protect yourself from the virus by swallowing or gargling bleach.” Go ahead. Who’s your next of kin?
Here’s another: “It isn’t safe to receive a letter or a package from China.” WHO reports that’s a lie. “From previous analysis, we know coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages.”
Another remedy: Slathering yourself in sesame oil can block the new coronavirus from entering the body. No, but it does sound kinky. I love this one: Conspiracy theorists on Facebook videos have falsely claimed the 5G network created the virus by “sucking oxygen out of people’s lungs.” (Facebook has a lot to answer for passing on these false reports.)
Videos on social media claim that coronavirus escaped a lab or on purpose. It didn’t, but Joanne Wright, a Republican who ran for Congress in California, tweeted Feb. 27, “The Corona virus is a man made virus created in a Wuhan laboratory. Ask @BillGates who financed it.” She lost in the primary.
H.L. Menken, a Baltimore author and cynic, wrote, “No one ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American public.” Here are some examples: You can buy an “oxygen concentration” machine for $3,080, a “Corona Necklace Air Purifier,” which for $59 will provide “All Day Protection.” How about a $299 pill that promises “Anti-Viral Protection” for 30 days. A coronavirus test kit for $29.99 to $79.
These are only some of the bargains being peddled to the Great Unwashed — unless they wash with sesame oil.
Moving on, you’ve heard of Bible thumpers. Well now we have Bible Trumpers, big-time evangelicals who endorse and visit with President Trump (and somehow maintain their IRS exemptions).
You may have read about these: Apostle Guillermo Maldonado, a big Trump supporter, he had ordered the virus to “dissolve, disintegrate, die in Jesus’ mighty name” and told those infected to “be healed in Jesus’ mighty name.”
Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, who laid hands on the president in an Oval Office ceremony in 2017, claimed he would cure the entire state of Florida of coronavirus. He also encouraged his congregation to shake hands, claiming “this has to be the safest place.” He vowed that “this church will never close.”
Maldonado said that the idea of shutting down to avoid spreading the disease was a “demonic spirit.” Three days later, Maldonado closed his church.
Finally, only in Texas: Kenneth Copeland of Tarrant County (Fort Worth), who owns three private jets, visited the White House in 2018 for a dinner for evangelical leaders. Later, appearing on his Victory Channel, he said it was the president’s critics who “opened the door” to the pandemic with their “displays of hate” that had interfered with “divine protection.” He also said; “Put your hand on that television set. Hallelujah. Thank you, Lord Jesus. He received your healing.”
That is hard to believe. However, if you just touch this newspaper.
