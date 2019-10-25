Two yea rs ago when the same five Brazoria County commissioners split along the same lines in deciding whether to grant pay adjustments to a select number of employees, we chastised them for not sticking the prescribed scale in determining salaries. The action, we wrote, sends a message “to county employees and taxpayers, which is the pay scale is not a concrete structure but a tub of Play-Doh which leaders can reshape at their whim.”
That assessment resurfaced this month when commissioners Dude Payne, David Linder and Ryan Cade provided the majority to jump a central service center road and bridge superintendent three pay steps and a central service center road and bridge foreman to go up by two pay steps. Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta and Commissioner Stacy Adams objected because it did not follow the pay policy.
In a vacuum, we would side with the minority as we did two years ago. Routinely sweeping aside prescribed policy is a bad precedent that attracts claims of favoritism and can hurt morale.
Digging deeper and bringing practical-world information into the discussion skews how big a calamity exceptions to the rules might be, especially in terms of rewarding and retaining long-time employees. That is the case with the decision this month.
The affected employees both have more than two decades of service to the county and deserved promotions to their current decisions. However, restrictions on how much their pay could be adjusted would leave them making considerably less than their peers at other service centers.
Another aspect of the policy limits how much an existing employee’s pay can increase if they move to a new position, unfairly penalizing them for their loyalty and potentially sending them in search of jobs elsewhere. Still another caps how much a new employee can receive at the midpoint of the 15-level scale, making it difficult to attract experienced employees from other counties who already have surpassed that level.
It seems reasonable, then, to apply the “rules are made to be broken” management method in the rare circumstances where a one-size-fits-all policy doesn’t fit the circumstances. It is equally reasonable that the power to bend the rules rests with the elected leaders who can more objectively assess the merits of the decision than a department head or direct supervisor.
It is unrealistic to expect a pay scale affecting more than 1,400 employees spread among 53 job classifications of 15 pay steps each to be universally applicable for every possible circumstance. That makes exemptions like those adopted this month justifiable.
