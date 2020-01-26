Members of a poker club in Lake Jackson deserve a straight answer on the legality of their weekly games, but it’s not the city that can provide that. Unfortunately, those kinds of answers are hard to come by from state law, which seems content to allow gambling laws to remain open to interpretation rather than weigh in on the controversial issue.
Members of the local club meet at the Brazoria Social Club on Plantation Drive, pay a monthly membership fee and play poker, billiards, chess and other games. At least they did until they voluntarily closed down while Lake Jackson Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux investigated the legality of their operations.
The operator of the club pleaded with council Tuesday to tell him how he could operate the Brazoria Social Club legally. He invited the police chief in any time and even offered his profits to charity for the remainder of the three-year lease on the space.
City Council on Tuesday sympathized with the owner, Ryan Huey, even thanked him for being so cooperative and operating the establishment out in the open. Yet they couldn’t answer his question.
That’s not their fault. It’s the fault of an ambiguous state law and not enough appellate court precedent to help local jurisdictions interpret it.
Their answer isn’t contingent on council members’ personal opinions on gambling, they made clear.
It’s our view that friends coming together to wager on poker games, so long as they leave the house out of the proceeds, should be OK, whether it’s happening in someone’s living room or a rented privately owned building. But just like council’s opinion wouldn’t allow Huey to operate Brazoria Social Club legally, ours won’t either.
What matters is the law. As Huey pointed out, state law does allow for legal gambling. It’s with that knowledge that Huey approached city officials in 2018 to ensure he could have the proper permits and operate legally. He signed a three-year lease for the building and opened in June 2018.
State law allows gambling as long as it happens in a private place, no person receives economic benefit other than personal winnings and except for the advantage of skill or luck, the risks of losing and the chances of winning were the same for all participants.
Huey believes the social club operates legally, and though the police chief and DA’s office might feel it’s not a private place like the law defines, the door locks and a membership fee is required to participate.
As one member explained to council, members just want a place to play games with an air conditioner and a bathroom. They’ve tried to keep it up front, don’t want to hide away at a home and don’t play after 11 p.m.
It seems clear that if someone told Huey what to change to make his operation legal by anyone’s standards, he would do it to avoid being stuck for another year and a half in a lease with no hope of recouping that loss.
As Mayor Bob Sipple said, though, council’s hands are tied. Gambling is defined by state law, not the city’s ordinances.
Huey deserves an answer. Unfortunately, answers like this don’t come easy.
