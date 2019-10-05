Those of us who write history are constrained by provable fact. Having been paid for my news, features, and historical series by various newspapers every month since early 1950, I learned early on to correct errors and ignore other criticism.
As a result, I originally had no intention of answering a letter to the editor regarding what its writer called my “Apologetic writing about slave owners ...”
My children were incensed by the criticism, however, so I will respond.
Much of the information in this series of articles about the past, as well as a number of others, is to be found in just a couple of primary sources, several volumes of “The Austin Papers” and a large collection of material designated as “The Perry Papers,” available at the Brazoria County Historical Museum.
Perhaps the writer who apparently questioned the accuracy of a recent “Tales from the Brazos” column might be interested in looking over this material to form his or her own conclusion about the attitude of the Bryan/Perry family toward their “people” as they sometimes referred to their slaves.
Another of the references is a series of letters written by a later Union officer and U.S. President, Rutherford B. Hayes, who mentions the care given to the black people on Peach Point plantation by the owner’s wife. I doubt that she provided equal concern for “a sick (or dead) horse or cow, a broken plow or other damaged property,” as the writer indicated.
If there is contemporaneous information that shows any of this information is incorrect or even another viewpoint by a former slave of their plantation, I am unaware of it and would welcome knowing its location.
I have never before been accused of having a “racist attitude,” as my unknown critic charges. As the descendant of at least four generations of non-slave-owners, I grew up with a realization of the many wrongs of such a system.
Throughout my life, I have lived in the country, which meant few trips the three-and-a-half miles to Angleton during my early childhood. My earliest playmates were black children whose parents worked in the fields for my father and grandfather. The few who remain still stop me to chat when we pass on a street or in a store.
The charge the writer made of “apologetic” writing for slave owners was unfair. I write from sources available, attempting to present the viewpoint of the individuals featured in the article. In fact, many of the “Tales” columns I write involve research that originated with stories my father remembered from the black men he worked beside through the years.
Please understand, this is a one-time response, not the beginning of an argument. It is designed only to assure those who read Tales from the Brazos that considerable research is involved. I really do try to present the issues of the time as the contemporaneous sources indicate were accurate for the individual and the time portrayed.
