Late friend Doug Bush was one of God’s great servants
Each of us had the gift of life breathed into us for a short while to achieve worldly and eternal purposes for self and others but mainly for our Lord and Maker (Romans 8:28).
The life of Doug Bush, one of God’s great servants, was light and salt (Matthew 5:13-16) in a world gone astray. Doug’s love shined like few others according to the teachings of Our Savior to love one another as He loved us (John 15:12).
Doug’s redemption was assured as he accepted the price Christ paid at the cross for his sins and turned his worldly enslavement into service to his Maker after many trials (Romans 5:3-5 & James 1:2-4). His life turned into glory to God, reaping many followers.
So many hide their light under a basket in busyness to false gods. We learn over time to pour ourselves into our Bibles that served our fathers well in establishing our blessed land of the free and home of the brave. Therein, we learn that He will never leave us nor forsake us in our righteous pursuit of His will (Deuteronomy 31:6-8).
Scripture reveals that fear is a lie (Timothy 1:7), and we should not limit ourselves to our own understanding (Proverbs 3:5-6) but rather to surrender to the Way, the Truth and the Life (John 14:6; Romans 12:1-2).
So Doug often said, “That’s what I’m talking about!” RIP, my friend. May many other Doug Bushes be born. Memorial services are 2 p.m. today at Covenant Presbyterian Church.
Tom Bailey, Lake Jackson
Academics should get equal enthusiasm as athletics does
If we put half the enthusiasm effort and energy into academics as we do sports, students’ test scores would soar.
Also, have teachers on call after hours and weekends to help students do their homework (by rotation and all subjects). Homework will be cut in half, I betcha. I predict some teachers will be a bit miffed. All parents and students will be dancing in the streets.
P.J. Beaty, Angleton
