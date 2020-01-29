Avoid tempting vices at Sober Sunday
Can people permanently change their lives and lifestyles?
The stigma associated with addiction keeps drug and alcohol dependence under-diagnosed, misunderstood and underfunded.
At the individual and family levels, alcohol and drug addiction is a private matter and generally only whispered about. Stigmas regarding addiction are easy to find in our culture. Addicted folks are commonly assumed to be homeless, uneducated, uncaring, criminal, uninterested in change and oblivious regarding the consequences of their choices.
Addiction is not a choice. Nobody consciously chooses to destroy their God-given opportunities and potential. Professional help is available. Once becoming sober — the hard work required to enter recovery addressed — continued use and participation in that lifestyle is a choice. Acceptance is the key to change for all of us, particularly people with substance use disorders. Change is possible and happens every day in our programs.
Are you still unsure that people can really change? If so, come out Sunday. To the Lake Jackson Civic Center. Super Sober Sunday is our annual alcohol and drug free Super Bowl event for people in recovery from drugs and alcohol. Check out the event and our amazing sponsors at supersobersunday.com.
Come out and see families united.
Come out and see lives restored.
Come out and see that change is possible, and treatment works.
Joseph Gardzina, Angleton
