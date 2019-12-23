ACCLAIM
It took less than 24 hours from the time firefighters from multiple departments responded to a blaze at Vanderbilt Apartments in Clute until the community had provided them with the necessities to start rebuilding their lives.
A planned two-day donation drive organized by city officials turned into one of several hours before Clute’s leaders announced enough clothing, toiletries and other necessities had been dropped off at the Hester Event Center for the 34 people displaced by Friday afternoon’s fire. Those people occupied eight units in the 100 building, four of which were unsafe for residents to retrieve any of their belongings from.
Those residents still have needs, such as furniture. At least one local business is stepping forward to provide the families in that area, and Go Fund Me pages have been set up for some of the individual families to help with expenses and replacing lost Christmas gifts.
We have seen during disasters as widespread as Hurricane Harvey and as personal as people battling illness the goodness of the people of Brazoria County. It is a blessing for it to happen again when families lose everything less than a week before Christmas.
Brazoria Shop with a Cop an endeavor worth expanding
Any efforts to foster a relationship between law enforcement and the community are worthwhile, especially when you get children involved, as the Brazoria Police Department has done with its Shop with a Cop program.
Students ranging in age from preschoolers to sixth-graders, 50 in all, selected from Barrow and Wild Peach elementary schools in Columbia-Brazoria ISD, were invited to take part in an event where one group at a time went shopping while the other enjoyed activities at the American Legion Hall. The students boarded a school bus, which was given a full police escort with lights and sirens to Walmart in Lake Jackson. There, one or two at a time went through the store with each police officer to pick out the items on which they wanted to spend their $100 gift card.
The kids had fun choosing their favorites, but at the same time displayed the true spirit of giving in the Christmas season.
Many of the children picked out toys such as slime and Nerf guns, while others wanted to focus on more practical items like new shoes, clothes and headphones.
“You’ll be surprised at what the kids will ask for,” said Lt. Dawnne Moore of the Brazoria PD. “We’ve had children purchase dog food. We’ve bought dishes for their houses. Some of these kids have bought for brothers, sisters, parents. The love that they have at such a small age is really a blessing to all of us.”
It’s a blessing that promises to be passed on.
“We’re looking to grow this,” Moore said. “We’re looking to expand next year with Jones Creek and Sweeny, and maybe look to do a West of the Brazos Shop With a Cop so we can reach all the communities and all the kids.”
SHAME
DC still swimming in swill
So much for draining the swamp.
President Donald Trump’s promise to fix problems in federal government by cutting federal programs has fallen short of previous executives’ efforts to rein in Congress’ zealous efforts to appease their constituents, and thereby assure their chances of reelection.
House leaders Monday unveiled a $1.4 trillion spending bill that carried lots of unrelated provisions backed by denizens of Washington’s army of lobbyists and interest groups. And it passed Tuesday, giving Trump a victory on his U.S.-Mexico border fence while giving Democrats spending increases across a swatch of domestic programs.
The Senate followed suit by passing it Thursday, and Trump signed it into law Saturday.
This kind of give-and-take has been going on forever, but isn’t it time the executive and legislative branches take some responsibility about doing something about the out-of-control federal deficit?
Apparently not, for now, and ultimately it is up to voters to hold them accountable. Until voters decide the current priorities in Washington are unacceptable, draining the swamp appears to be an all-but-impossible task as special interests and beholden politicians continue to determine how we are governed.
Anyone but me find it strange that The Facts supports just about every bond election in Brazoria County but criticizes Washington for spending too much? I agree Washington needs to reign in spending and drain the swamp but the comment about not being as successful as previous administration is a petty, cheap shot.
Also notice the facts blames President Trump and NEVER did the same to Obama
Obama ran the most deficit of all presidents combined and the facts and other dem cult media never said a word. Now they are “all of a sudden” concerned about federal spending
Does the facts know all spending bills come from the house?? Controlled by dems?? They did mention dems spending towards programs.
But why blame Pres Trump. Because if he didn’t sign it and a shutdown happened, the facts would blame him again
Let’s be clear the facts hates this President
They don’t give their subscribers any balanced reporting on Russian hoax , Kavanagh hearing, which their reporting made them look biased, now Ukraine sham with only heresay evidence
