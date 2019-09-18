Drive carefully.
That’s an all-purpose warning that applies any time someone steps behind the wheel, a lesson we all learned in driver educational courses. But it comes into play especially now that Tropical Storm Imelda has moved in from the Gulf of Mexico, threatening to dump up to 18 inches of rain in this area over the next few days.
Mind you, this isn’t Hurricane Harvey revisited, but anybody who experienced that tragedy should know how Mother Nature can sneak up on you and make driving a hazardous proposition with little warning.
So erring on the side of caution is definitely advised this week. If venturing out looks risky, tread lightly. If in doubt, don’t do it. And if you do, just don’t mess with that high water.
“We’re anticipating heavy rain from today through Thursday,” said Tim Cady, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in League City. “We’re also stressing that regardless of what we’re told, flash flooding is expected in low-lying areas. Don’t attempt to cross roadways with waters. You’ve heard our slogan, ‘turn around and don’t drown.’ Regardless of what the system is called, we’re continuing to stress the rain may have an impact and make travel difficult.”
While staying safe, be thankful all this wetness is a long-term positive, providing we stay out of harm’s way.
“We have a few things in our favor. The ground is dry. It’s been dry for a while here as we’ve come through summer,” said Jeff Lindner, a meteorologist for the Harris County Flood Control District in Houston. “The initial parts of this rainfall will go toward saturating the ground.”
So this could be an advantageous situation, providing that we don’t try to plow through puddles and put ourselves in a thankless predicament or push water into our neighbors’ homes without thoughtless decision to plow down a flooded road. Do you really want to be spinning your wheels in water?
”We want folks to just be careful, be aware, use common sense and have courtesy,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
