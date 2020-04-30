Texas businesses will soon operate with a slew of rules and regulations they’ve never faced before.
It is imperative they follow them to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19.
Restaurants can open for dine-in service for the first time in more than a month Friday, but in Brazoria County, they can only fill up to 25 percent of their regular capacity.
Parties dining together must consist of six or fewer people and each party should be seated 6 feet away from each other. Restaurants must also follow guidelines that prevent customers from touching the same items, including providing disposable menus — a new one for each customer — single-use portions of condiments and a hand sanitizing station at the entrance.
Movie theaters and retail stores can open at the same level of occupancy. Though Brazoria County’s major movie theater brands have announced they will not be prepared to open Friday, anyone who finds an open theater will have to sit two seats apart from other attendees.
Malls must keep food court dining areas, play spaces and interactive displays closed.
Gov. Greg Abbott made these recommendations Monday based on guidance from medical professionals. While they still present more risk than the general stay-at-home order Texas has been under for the past month, the guidelines will work only as well as they are followed.
Texans are generally free, and though county and state leadership have offered strong guidance, residents were still very much able to visit a friend or host a backyard barbecue with many more than six people.
These could’ve easily become breeding grounds to spread COVID-19, contributing to the case count and slowing the process of reopening the state.
Restaurant owners do not sit under the government’s watchful eye and have close to total control over what happens within their walls. That is why it is imperative they, along with their patrons, follow these recommended rules.
It won’t be easy or cheap for already financially struggling business owners to take the steps required to reopen Friday. But if they don’t, they could contribute to a resurgence of the virus that will shut them down longer, potentially kill more people and send people back into a hermit-like existence against their freedom-loving wills.
This is a situation when choosing profit over safety, by allowing more shoppers or diners than permitted in a quest to make more money more quickly, could literally be a matter of life and death.
Personal responsibility is an extremely important aspect to overcoming the pandemic. It will be even more important when people are allowed back in public for leisurely reasons and in larger groups.
The way people follow the rules will largely determine whether the phased approach to reopening can continue and whether the county can eventually put the worst of the virus behind it.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.