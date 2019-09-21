‘Look for the helpers.”
That line comes from Fred Rogers, host of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” who said his mother told him to watch for people who help others during times of trouble. According to the late TV host, it was meant to be a measuring message so he didn’t get caught up in the details of troubled times.
Residents in Brazoria County and much of the Texas Gulf Coast found themselves in an unexpected few days of deja vu when Tropical Storm Imelda took an unexpected return trip to the Gulf of Mexico. Memories of Hurricane Harvey were still fresh on the minds of residents, some of whom were still recovering from the historic storm when Imelda came ashore.
Television stations across the region showed dramatic images of inundated highways and floating vehicles, as if purposely trying to reignite that sense of dread so many had likely tried to forget.
When one man was reported dead in Houston after his van was submerged, TV reporters stayed on the scene to catch a glimpse of the vehicle.
But what should have been focused on was the number of flashing lights on emergency vehicles as first responders worked into the night to help.
For many in Brazoria County, Imelda wasn’t their first disastrous storm, and it shows. Government officials, emergency responders and school districts responded promptly to the worsening conditions and advised residents to stay home when appropriate.
From Surfside Village to the north end of the county, officials were on top of keeping residents up to date through whatever means possible.
And that’s what residents need to focus on. Not the heavy flooding or traffic, but how well local officials and responders took care of residents in Brazoria County.
