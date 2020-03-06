Junior Service League of Brazosport’s actions and events this year show a trend of inclusiveness, which is far from an outdated reputation of the charity group preferring membership of the local elite.
The service league had an informal meet and greet at the end of last month in an attempt to recruit new members. The only requirements are being a woman who is 21 by May 1 and residing in Southern Brazoria County.
The Junior Service League of Brazosport has been in the community since 1970 and has been involved with a variety of different programs and organizations through volunteer work.
Women in their first year — or provisional year — form a class, which is tasked with a service project.
The current year’s service project is gathering donations to stock the kitchen for the new safe house being opened by Refuge for Women of the Texas Gulf Coast, Vice President Kelsey Beach said.
While these types of projects do need funding behind them, the time and effort the women put into the tasks are much more important and necessary. Funds can only go so far without people to put them to good use.
Another provisional project almost a decade ago was the Teddy Bear Tea. The November event was originally intended for children 2 to 7, who would bring new toys to be donated to local Blue Santa programs.
The “tea party” connotation obviously attracted more little girls than boys, so this year, Junior Service League completely rebranded it to a Teddy Bear Carnival. It moved from a civic center room to the Clute Municipal Park and invited kids and families of all ages.
This welcomed more children, gathered more donations and taught more young people about giving to the less fortunate around the holidays.
Everyone should be exposed to a lesson like that, and Junior Service League is a great organization to teach it.
The league also has a “stuff the bus” event annually when they gather supplies to benefit school districts before the start of the academic year.
Junior Service League focuses on serving women and children in the community, Public Relations Chairwoman Nicole Larson said. Their events, drives and projects make it obvious they are achieving that mission.
The organization benefits members in multiple ways.
“Not only have I gained lifelong friends — people I may not have ever met otherwise — but I have learned where our needs are in our community,” Beach said.
While women in the past might have hesitated to join because they feared exclusion, this group of women is ready to recruit and accept new members.
Junior Service League is accepting applications until July 1. Visit www.jslbrazosport.org for information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.