Pam Barnett McSweeney
Thank you for your service, Mr. Ruth, and for setting an awesome example for all to follow.
Alma Jennings
One of the nicest families I’ve ever known. Thank you for your service.
Arthur Moore
I have personally met Mr. Ruth and can say he is a fine example of a great person. Thank you for your service, sir.
Sharon Brunt Gilbert
Mr. Ruth is one of the finest men you will ever meet, and he and Mrs. Ruth raised three of the finest young men there could be. I am proud to know them all personally and to have been touched by their service, love and generosity.
Cindy Bergen
Wonderful man. He is my neighbor and friend. Mr. and Mrs. Ruth have always been so kind to our family, and their sons are awesome.
Donna Carter Reynolds
Thank you, Mr. Ruth, for all you’ve done for us. I was fortunate to know all three of his boys — all awesome men, for sure. A real testament to his parents.
Linda Robinson-Starr
Thank you, Mr. Ruth. One of the “Tough Hombres” like my dad.
Lee Boone
Thank you sir. Always enjoyed talking with you.
Sable Hail
Thank you for your service.
Sharon Strickland Stewart
He and his sons are great people.
Donna Bernhard Mitchell
Thank you for your service, Mr. Ruth. I always love running into you for a small chat.
Beverly Martin
One of the kindest gentlemen I know.
Rene Ramos
Appreciate your service, and it was great talking with you at the store a couple weeks ago.
Susan Parsons Garlington
Such a wonderful family. Thank you for your service, Mr. Ruth.
Rebecca Olivares Fontenot
Thank you for your service, sir. Many blessings to you.
Betty Gilbert
A very good neighbor and friend. Thank you for your service.
