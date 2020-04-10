In a time of crisis, it’s good to have hope, to pray and wish the best of the world.
But during a global pandemic, you can’t let your guard down.
Brazoria County has had slightly lower numbers of daily COVID-19 diagnoses this week than last. County Judge Matt Sebesta admitted he was puzzled by the report of only six new cases Tuesday — the same day the county announced seven recoveries.
“I can’t really explain it,” Sebesta said. “It can’t be read as a trend. Yesterday was one of our highest and this was one of our lowest. I really don’t know.”
While the following days’ numbers still might not seem like many in a county of almost 370,000 people, anyone alive is absolutely capable of catching the novel coronavirus as long as they are exposed to it.
Though most survive it with mild to moderate symptoms, no one is immune to the virus. And since no one is immune, anyone who comes into contact with another person risks passing it on to others, including those who are older or have preexisting conditions and are more likely to die from COVID-19.
New York seemed to trend in a positive direction a few days ago. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said their curve is flattening and the healthcare system should stabilize over the next few weeks. That does not at all mean New Yorkers should be out and about.
The city is reporting record numbers of daily deaths. The death toll in New York on Tuesday surpassed the number of people killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11.
Those stark, heartbreaking numbers are what residents need to keep in mind when they consider one little errand that might not quite be considered essential.
Brazoria County sounds relatively lucky with two deaths from COVID-19, though those deaths are just as tragic as the thousands of others.
The only way every single Brazoria County resident can stop this number from increasing at an alarming rate is by staying home when humanly possible.
There are many things we don’t have control over during a pandemic, including the economy, sports and politics. But we do have control over when we leave our homes and how we practice social distancing, Sebesta said, and that is where everyone can make a difference.
If the curve peaks and numbers begin consistently dropping, that will be great. It will also be a critical time to stay home to prevent a resurgence.
It’s far too early to consider letting your guard down against coronavirus. There are healthcare professionals who can tell us when that might be appropriate. Until then, stay home.
