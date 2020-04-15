Much has been made of the disparate economic hardship created by the coronavirus lockdown. A viral screenshot captured during Jim Cramer’s program last week on CNBC showed just how there really are two economic spheres in America.
A graphic in front of him as Cramer moves about the set reads, “Breaking news: More than 16M Americans have lost jobs in 3 weeks.” A screen behind him simultaneously reads, “The Dow’s best week since 1938.” It is a classic Main Street vs. Wall Street moment.
A lesser headline provides a similar example of how rules for those of greater means differ.
In an executive order instructing Texans to stay at home without straight up saying so, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered golf courses to close down, deeming them non-essential businesses. That left course employees, like those at The Wilderness in Lake Jackson, without a job throughout the rest of the pandemic.
But the prohibition against hitting the back nine doesn’t apply to everyone. A determination from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office threw a caveat into whether the local links are essential — or at least who they are essential for.
In a nonbinding “informal letter” issued last week, Deputy Attorney General Ryan Vassar states people who belong to country clubs can play through, as can those who already had made tee times. Players have to observe social distancing, of course. And to make sure the greens remain pristine, groundskeepers can be considered essential.
Abbott himself had pulled back from his own restriction a day earlier, saying people could still walk the courses, but anything requiring interaction with employees — such as renting golf carts or shopping the pro shop — was not allowed. He feared people would play 18 holes then hang out in the clubhouse, increasing the odds of community spread.
If you’re wondering exactly whether any of that means people can still golf, you’re not alone. But there is something uncomfortable about saying what’s OK for the country club crowd isn’t OK for the local public course duffer.
The course confusion is another example of state leaders’ “little bit pregnant” approach to the pandemic, creating exemptions based more on pleasing political factions than public health and safety.
While we don’t think golf courses need to be shuttered and provide a valuable exercise outlet for thousands of area residents, we also don’t believe there should be two sets of rules for the country club set and the average Joe.
