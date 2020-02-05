Thin without being gaunt and sporting a tweed flat cap more common among old-time London cabbies than visitors to a tourist beach, the 30-something Anglo man stood out as much for his khakis and long-sleeve shirt than anything else. Most of those not trying to sell something on Medano Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, were in swimsuits enjoying the sun and warm breeze.
The beachcomber had a brief, genial conversation with a man a few yards away before tipping that cap and moving on to my son and me stretched out on lounge chairs.
“You guys looking to party while you’re here?” the man asked in perfect English with ease suited to any good salesman. “I have some weed and really good cocaine.”
Silver bracelets, henna tattoos and souvenir baubles being intrusively pushed to everyone and everyone on Mexico’s beaches is expected. Open drug-pushing, while not wholly unexpected, started for its casual fearlessness.
Several hours later, it happened again. This time we were walking along the restaurants and shops in the resort city’s marina when a man more fitting the Mexican drug dealer stereotype — scrawny and disheveled with a heavy Spanish accent — asked if we would like some really good cocaine.
In both instances, my son answered the offer with a “No, we’re good,” and we kept walking. But a few things stood out about our being approached.
First, watching both of these men as they worked their respective potential customers, neither approached Hispanics. All of their offers were made to people who clearly were tourists and white.
Secondly, with the infiltration of the cartels throughout the country, who were we going to report this drug activity to? Within 10 minutes of us telling a police officer, there’s a good possibility our names, where we were staying and my daughter’s love of chicken wings would be common knowledge among the cartel’s henchmen. That’s not a risk we were willing to take.
Our waiter at the marina restaurant reinforced that decision.
He moved to Cabo from Reynoso, Mexico, directly across the Rio Grande from Hidalgo and about 20 miles south of McAllen. He has been trying to get his father to leave as well, he said, because the cartels control everything and it’s not safe to even walk down the streets in daylight. It’s been that way for at least a decade, he said.
Of course, the United States has similar problems in many of its cities. Organized violence in Chicago, St. Louis, Baltimore, Detroit and elsewhere have left those once-thriving places in ruin. Most of that violence and crime also can be traced to gangs and drug turf, just as the cartels in Mexico stake their territories.
But going back to an earlier point, there is another connection to our country that cannot be overlooked. We are the customers, the enablers of those dealers. Without Americans’ insatiable appetite for cocaine from South America, synthetic opioids smuggled from China and other drugs from everywhere — many smuggled through Mexico by the cartels — the control the drug lords exercise over their countries would diminish.
Simple economics: Demand fuels supply. And in this case, demand fuels corruption, violence and death in our country and others throughout the world — ironically sending tens of thousands of people fleeing the carnage in their homelands for refuge in the country whose drug habit ignites the horrific circle.
