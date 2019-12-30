There is much to appreciate about fireworks, be it the explosive noises, bursting colors or the energy they can infuse into a crowd as they punctuate a celebration like the arrival of a new year and a new decade.
There also is much that can go wrong, and why safety needs to be the priority tonight when people flick their Bic and get ready to amplify their new year’s party.
Back in July, a firework went off in a 28-year-old man’s hand at the Brazos River Boat Ramp off FM 2004 in Lake Jackson. Emergency medical help arrived quickly and provided triage for his injuries before they loaded him in a medical helicopter for more extensive treatment in Houston.
That man should count his blessings as earlier that month a Fort Worth teen lost his life to a similar set of events. He was one of a handful of fatalities caused by careless handling of fireworks each year — an average of five people have been killed annually by fireworks accidents since 2003, according to the Consumer Products Safety Commission.
Our use of the term “handful” is intentionally ironic, since hands and fingers are the most common body parts injured — and lost — because of fireworks misuse.
The Lake Jackson man’s injuries were the only ones severe enough to make it onto a police report, but emergency room personnel say damaged eardrums and significant burns are pretty routine during the holidays in which fireworks are a common component.
The other predominant downside to fireworks use might not pose the same level of mortal danger but also is attributable to carelessness.
Since fireworks are not allowed to be set off in any incorporated areas of Brazoria County, it’s popular to take the bagful of projectiles to the county beaches to launch them. Often, those setting off the explosives fail to leave the beach as they found it. Crews will fan out along the coast in the early days of the new year to scrape together the plastics, papers and other remnants of fireworks people leave littering the sand.
For instance, immediately after Independence Day in 2018, the Turtle Island Restoration Network reported its volunteers found about 2 miles of fireworks debris lining Follett’s Island during their morning hunt for sea turtles.
It’s not sea turtle season now, but it is a time when migratory birds and native creatures scour our local coast in search of food, and ingesting fireworks remnants could prove fatal.
Much like revelers are admonished to be responsible with other celebratory mainstays, such as alcohol, that same level of respect for themselves and others needs to be exercised tonight.
Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishaps.
Think safety in how you choose to celebrate the new year tonight to improve the odds you’ll be able to do the same when 2021 comes calling.
