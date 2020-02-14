Highway 288 serves as a dam
I was glad to see the editorial about drainage concerns for the new Alden subdivision. Living in Sugar Mill, we share the same floodplain. The Harvey flooding put most of Alden’s 987 acres under water. But the reason was not what the article said: “... Brazos River water naturally flows into Oyster Creek, which then spilled its banks as well.” Not true. During the Harvey floods, Oyster Creek never did get high enough to overflow its banks between Angleton and Lake Jackson. George Kidwell, Chairman of the Velasco Drainage District, told me that.
I corrected my flood analysis website, www.brazoriacountyfloods.com, to show that all the flood water flowed down the prairies and bayous on the east and west sides of Oyster Creek. This record high water north of Lake Jackson happened because of the levees built along the west side of Highway 288 between the railroad tracks and the 288 bridge over Bastrop Bayou.
When four-lane Highway 288 was completed in 1990, it created a long dam that blocks Brazos River overflow on the eastern side of Oyster Creek (Alden) from flowing naturally to the east into the Bastrop Bayou watershed and into Christmas Bay. That water now flows south until it hits the FM 2004 dam. If Harvey-pattern rainfall happens again, nothing will stop Alden subdivision flooding except putting about a thousand culverts under Highway 288.
Bruce Warren, Lake Jackson
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.