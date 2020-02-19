A couple of weeks back at the election forum sponsored by The Facts, a pleasant woman approached me between the sessions for the Brazoria County sheriff’s candidates and those for Texas House District 25.
After introducing herself — I won’t reveal her name to spare her public scorn — she mentioned she enjoys my columns, though she doesn’t always agree with them. She is a precinct chairwoman for the Republican Party, she said, and tries to remain cordial with everyone regardless of whether she agreed with their ideas.
There are not enough people like her around.
Heading into the forum, The Facts got hit from both sides. It was unfair to exclude from Patrick Henry, the lone Democrat running for District 25, from the discussion, his supporters argued. Only including the Republican candidates showed how we catered to hard-line conservatives, they said.
Of course, that would be news to many local Republicans, who are convinced we’re communist sympathizers plotting with Hillary Clinton for the overthrow of our government. Yes, people really tell us that.
When we allotted Henry three minutes to speak before the Republicans were given more than an hour to answer questions and give their sales pitches, we were criticized for giving him the floor at all. Nobody cared what he had to say, we were told, and we were just bowing to our Democratic overlords.
Who knew ideas were so threatening. Apparently they are.
When we printed responses from four of the five Democrats seeking the nomination for U.S. House District 14 this week, the response was not unexpected.
“When did the Facts become owned by American-hating liberals?” one commenter posted below the story link on Facebook. “Obviously Democrats, rather moderate or super left-leaning, are not good or healthy for Texas. Regardless if you’re being partisan or no … SMH. All the more reason not to read your paper.”
We had printed the identical questions and responses two days earlier for the two Republicans running, incumbent Rep. Randy Weber and his challenger, Marine Corps veteran Joshua Foxworth. Perhaps if the commenter read his hometown newspaper, he would know that.
Regardless, these examples demonstrate the difference between who we as Americans should be — open to ideas, accepting of others — and who we actually are. Our country’s greatness has always been rooted in the free exchange of ideas. An unwillingness to listen to others because their side is red or blue inhibits us from achieving all we can as people and as a country.
Disagreeing with civility elevates all of us.
STAFF CHANGES
T hey grow up so fast.
A little more than two years ago, Maddy McCarty, a freshly minted master’s graduate from Texas Tech (I’ll pause here for people to get their guns up), joined The Facts as a reporter. In the 26 months since, she hasn’t so much climbed the ladder as taken an elevator to the top of the newsroom.
I’m proud to announce that Maddy is our new assistant managing editor, taking a leading role in how we direct our community news coverage and a stronger voice in overall decision-making. Her success shepherding Business Weekly, the every-Wednesday page focused on local businesses, is a great testament to how well she will do in a broader role.
When you see her, pass on your congratulations for the well-earned promotion.
We also have a few new faces on the news team.
Christina Hughes Babb has joined us in the new position of magazine editor. Brazos Monthly, Gulf Coast Giants, Pulse and our other glossy products have become an increasingly valuable way of telling the stories of our communities, and having a person dedicated to overseeing the top-notch magazines will help us do it even better.
Christina comes from the Dallas area, where she spent a decade working for The Advocate family of community magazines and websites. She also has had stories appear in Texas Monthly, Dallas Magazine, Salon and elsewhere.
Our reporting team will have two new faces starting today. Alexa Crenshaw, a 2012 University of Houston graduate who has spent much of her career freelancing, will be focusing on in-depth projects and local industry as well as covering Clute, Jones Creek and Richwood. Nick Irene, a native of Willis, will be the new beat reporter for Freeport and West of the Brazos communities.
Change is never easy, but when we can attract such quality people to our staff, it speaks well of the area and our focus on community journalism.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.