It’s Economics 101: supply and demand, checks and balances, income meets outcome.
Yet these tenets are sometimes ignored by many, including in the federal government. Thankfully our area school districts are strict with the economic rules, and all of us are so much the better for it.
For the 17th year in a row, Brasozsport ISD has received an “A” rating from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, which is what the Texas Education Agency uses to measure financial integrity. This year, the district earned a perfect 100 percent score, Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Kelley said.
Earlier this year, Angleton ISD, likewise, received a 100 score from the same agency.
One hundred, how about that?
What the 100 means is absolute credibility in what the district is doing with the funds it’s being entrusted with by taxpayers.
The Brazoria ISD’s voter-approved bonds in this past election are an example of that trust, Superintendent Danny Massey said. The 2019 bond was the largest the district proposed at $267 million, Massey said, and also had the highest voter approval rate at 78 percent.
“There’s nothing more important than our community believing that we are ethical and that we act with integrity regarding everything that we do, especially finances,” Massey said.
The rating system is based on 15 financial indicators including administrative cost expenditures, the accuracy of a district’s financial information submitted to the education agency, long-term debt ratio and any financial vulnerabilities or material weaknesses in internal controls, according to a news release.
Voter confidence also probably had a lot to do with Angleton ISD pushing through a $90 million bond proposal that included a $53.4 million Career and Technology Education Center at Angleton High School that was seen as sorely needed for the district to keep up with economic needs. Economics 101.
“CTE (Career and Technical Education) has substantially grown over the past 10 years, and it’s continuing to change and grow,” Angleton ISD spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers said. “Also, with our industry needs, what we’re seeing is a high demand for more emphasis.”
And the bottom line — let’s get back to Economics 101 — is that this is being paid for. By the taxpayers, with their trust, that is all for the best.
Brazoria County residents should be proud of their school districts.
Holiday sales events great for community’s economies
What goes around comes around. Usually, that saying carries a negative connotation, as in if you do something bad, it’s going to come back to bite you.
But in the cas e of checking out local shops for unique gifts and good bargains, particularly when it comes to the holidays, you’re feeding the hand that feeds you.
Such is the philosophy behind events such as West Columbia’s Holiday Open House on Nov. 24, which continued a tradition that sees small-business owners throw open their doors and welcome shoppers with specials that encourage them to invigorate the local economy.
“Small businesses support the community, and we support the local organizations and churches as much as we can,” said Madeline Gibson, who held the first holiday open house in West Columbia in the flower shop she owns, Flowers by Mary Lee, 29 years ago. “For us to be able to do that, the customers need to support us as well.”
As a counterpart to the mad mall rush after Thanksgiving or the mad mouse clicks online, Small Business Saturday has been established in the United States to encourage holid ay shoppers to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are small and local. This past weekend Angleton held its Small Business Saturday event, which included special sales by boutique businesses including Brazos Avenue Market, Beau Bazaar, Bella Rose and Back Road Beauties.
You’d have to search far and wide and be a dedicated shopper to find such experiences elsewhere, but why be that dedicated when it’s next door, downtown? Townsfolk have evidently caught the spirit.
“It’s kind of crazy how much it has grown,” Gibson said of the West Columbia event. “I never thought I would be here 40-something years either. It’s wonderful. Every year it gets bigger and bigger.”
And that, truly, is the holiday spirit.
SHAME
Bad guys and girls everywhere, in big cities and small towns
Kicking the can up the road is always a convenient excuse for ignoring the shortcomings at our feet.
Such is the case when we blame people from Houston for bringing major crime to Brazoria County. Yes, there are a fair number of visiting criminals finding opportunities here, but we have our share of people populating the police logs without the help of people from H-Town.
Crime isn’t new to Brazoria County, and it’s a reality everywhere. But as the population grows, so do the number of people who can commit crimes.
Let’s not use Houston as an easy scapegoat for issues that might have already existed in the community.
SHAME: Rhe facts for not printing the truth from Ukrainian President comments upon Euro meetings regarding Russia/Ukraine war.
He AGAIN stated no quo pro quo from President Trump. Isn’t this the intent of dem Hitler Kangaroo Court farce to overthrow an Elected President since day one
Where is the truth facts? All you print is the dem media talking points
