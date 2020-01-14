One of the important pieces of legislation those of us in the media were following last session — and too few average Texans were — involved loopholes in the Texas Public Information Act being exploited by local governments.
Unfortunately, it took four years for those loopholes to be closed, and it’s unclear just how many secrets were kept by elected and unelected Texas leaders in that time. If it was one, it was too many.
The most prominent case involved requests for the contract signed between singer Enrique Iglesias and the city of McAllen for a 2015 concert at its holiday parade. Until lawmakers finally addressed a series of court rulings and narrow interpretations of open records law, those details were secret.
It turns out the city spent more than a half-million dollars — tax dollars, mind you — in cash and other expenses to bring in the big-name entertainer, and it lost its shirt doing so. That is a lot of money to funnel through a loophole.
McAllen relied on two 2015 rulings from the Texas Supreme Court that denied public access to certain government documents, including lucrative government contracts with businesses or performers. The decisions were rooted in a case called Boeing vs. Paxton, in which the airline giant argued its incentives to relocate to Texas constituted trade secrets.
In making that decision, the justices put the rights of a corporation to protect its bottom line above those of taxpayers to know where their money went. It was an awful, but not surprising, precedent in a state where business interests exceed those of residents.
State Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, a longtime open government advocate, and state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, authored legislation that would require more government information to be made public. It passed last year and went into effect this month, addressing what Watson and others described as gaping holes in the public’s right to know.
Texans not only deserve to know where their tax dollars are going — they should demand it. With a broader definition not in place of what they are entitled to from their government leaders, the ability to hold officials accountable is greater than it has been in years.
