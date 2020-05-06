Ignoramuses are endangering others
Ever since the 19th century, science and government have known the truth of germ theory and asymptomatic spread of disease. Typhoid Mary is a classic case. She went to her grave thinking police and doctors were stupid but it didn’t stop them from locking her up.
During the 1918 flu epidemic, folks who refused to wear masks were arrested and publicly shamed as slackers. They were considered as inconsiderate ignoramuses (ignorami?) who endangered others. Many laws were passed based on the Supreme Court decision that individual rights can’t trump the right of others to public safety. You have the right to be intentionally ignorant or stupid but not the right to risk my life doing it.
Opening businesses without adequate testing and contact tracing only benefit 1 percent. Trump’s whimsical “cures” mislead and are dangerous. I sympathize with the unemployed but you have to be alive to hold a job. Hearses don’t pull U-Hauls.
I’m personally deeply torn, however. On one hand, I don’t really want folks to die. On the other, if stupid jerks croak, it will probably improve their already shallow gene pool.
John Allen, Demi-John Island
Trump will go down as great president
I love the way these sad, miserable liberals always start their letters with “it is an indisputable fact,” when the actual facts (news videos, reputable news outlets, their leader’s own statements) are just the opposite.
President Trump was one of the first to let the American people know of the dangers of COVID-19 and what his administration’s response will be — remember the State of the Union back in February? That’s right, the copy of which Mrs. Pelosi dramatically tore in half because there was no truth in any of it?
When the history of this “two-term” president is written, it will be abundantly clear to even brain-dead leftist liberals that the partisan politics of the lawmakers in this country caused the death of many thousands of our fellow American citizens. If history is written truthfully, Mr. Trump will be known as the greatest American president since Ronald Reagan.
B.T. Williamson, Jones Creek
The leftists (democrats) hate America. They will do anything they can to destroy our culture and way of life. America owes Senator McCarthy an apology. Everything he said came to fruition. It is really sickening to watch the left rejoice in the destruction of people's lives. They love the fact that they can politicize a virus and hope it brings down President Trump. They want to rule over you at any cost. ( See Michigan's governor). Anyone who votes for a democrat hates America.
