It’s always fascinating when people invoke the right to do what they wish with the property they own and completely ignore that their neighbors have rights, too.
That appeared again in response to our story this week about a Lake Jackson resident who complained about the intrusive security lighting on a nearby property. He asked City Council members what could be done about it, and officials responded that they had to take extraordinary measures to make the resident’s home more habitable.
Phil Creveling is a 30-year resident of Lake Jackson who lives along Oyster Creek and is unusual in the sense he long has been involved with happens in his community and its city government. He used to enjoy the quiet solitude in his neighborhood, an amenity interrupted by the bright backyard lights a few houses away.
Wanting security lighting is understandable, but in the case of these lights, the constancy and severity of its brightness seems excessive. The intent to protect that owner’s property interferes with those of neighbors to enjoy theirs, which should not be OK.
In such circumstances, much like a neighbor who bangs and clangs on a car in his garage in the middle of the night, city laws have been instituted to prevent disturbances for the benefit of the greater population. Lake Jackson especially has a reputation for ensuring all residents have an equal opportunity to enjoy their investment, often subjecting it to criticism among those who believe their rights should trump those of all others.
Lake Jackson’s rules also aren’t that unusual compared to other cities, prohibiting things such as early-morning construction and landscaping, parking on sidewalks and requiring acceptable levels of home and property maintenance.
Asking a neighbor to tone down their excessive lighting does not seem too much to expect, and that is the path Creveling hopes to take. We hope the offending property owner is receptive to the suggestion, which is what being neighborly and living in a nice neighborhood is all about.
If not, the city has to take the extraordinary step — necessitated by laws adopted by state overlords — of designating Lake Jackson a Dark Sky Community. Without that designation, cities cannot regulate anything that could be considered light pollution, be it by residents or businesses.
A Dark Sky Community is a town, city or municipality that “has shown exceptional dedication to the preservation of the night sky through the implementation and enforcement of a quality outdoor lighting ordinance, dark sky education and citizen support of dark skies,” the website states. Texas communities that have qualified include Dripping Springs and Wimberley Valley in Texas.
Being able to sit outside and see the stars is a noble goal, but more important in this case is the idea neighbors should be neighborly. No one’s right to enjoy and protect their property as they wish is more important than that of someone else.
