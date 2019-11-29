THE FRONT DOOR
Here is another one, a brown cardboard box from Amazon. They are dumped on our front porch almost hourly, because we are Prime Amazon customers. It used to be the boxes were only delivered by FedEx or UPS, but Amazon figured it could save money by creating its own fleet, too — snappy-looking trucks, brown with the Amazon Prime logo on the side.
Do you use Amazon? If so, feel exclusive. More than 100 million Americans use the service, with 64 million of them Prime members, which means you pay $119 a year or $12.99 a month so you can call yourself a Prime Amazon member. The average Primer spends about $1,400 a year on orders, non-Primers spend about $600 annually.
Incidentally, I have my own problem: I want to help the homeless by giving them big cardboard boxes to sleep in. How does Amazon ship them?
Amazon, as you know, is the brainchild of Jeff Bezos, a Texas rancher, rocket man and former McDonald’s short-order cook, and he didn’t’ even start out as Jeff Bezos. He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the son of Jacklyn Gise Jorgensen and Ted Jorgensen. His mother was a 17-year-old high school student, and his father was a bike shop owner.
After Jacklyn divorced Ted, she married Cuban immigrant Miguel “Mike” Bezos. Mike adopted 4-year-old Jeff, whose surname was then changed to Bezos. The family moved to Houston, where Jeff attended River Oaks Elementary School, then the family moved to Florida. While Bezos was in high school, he worked at McDonald’s as a short-order line cook during the breakfast shift. After graduating from Princeton, he worked at a series of jobs, then hatched the Amazon plan during a brainstorm in late 1994 on a cross-country road trip from New York City to Seattle.
Other things we should know about him.
Jeff is a cousin of George Strait. Bezos’ maternal grandfather retired to his family’s ranch near Cotulla, where young Bezos would spend many summers. He later purchased the ranch and expanded it to 300,000 acres. He originally named his company Cadabra but changed the name to Amazon.
Bezos purchased The Washington Post in 2013 for $250 million in cash. President Donald Trump, ever the wit, calls him Jeff Bozos because the Post isn’t Fox News. In September 2018, Forbes described Bezos as “far richer than anyone else on the planet” when Amazon’s market cap briefly reached $1 trillion and his own net worth increased to $150 billion. Then his wife, MacKenzie, discovered Jeff had a girlfriend on the side, and the Bezoses divorced. They did not have a prenuptial agreement, so she received $35 billion, 25 percent of the couple’s stake in Amazon, and she is now the world’s third-wealthiest woman. Poor Jeff was left with only $110 billion.
Amazon’s takeover of American shopping has led other businesses to go into the home delivery service, so it’s not just pizzas being delivered to your door — restaurants and fast foods, too. Even grocery stores are getting into the act, but I don’t want someone else picking out my lettuce, apples and steaks. About half the time I would have to send them back — mold is so yukky.
The big box stores like Target are now delivering goods ordered on line. To compete, will Amazon start shipping hit men, adopted children and cars in boxes? (“Some assembly may be required.”) Given Bezos’ recent matrimonial problems, divorce lawyers? Maybe in a Seattle office a panel of constitutional scholars is working on a presidential impeachment with next-day delivery. “Best regards, Jeff Bozos.”
All of this shipping is staggering: On average, UPS handles 7.6 million packages every day, while FedEx handles 7.5 million daily. Amazon ships an average of 608 million packages each year, which equates to an estimated 1.6 million packages a day. (Amazon uses other carriers besides its own.)
Then there are porch pirates. I order the very last pet rock and am told it has been delivered, only to come home and find no package. My neighbor’s security cameras show a van pulling up to my house and a guy runs out and picks up my package. If the van is brown and sports “Amazon Prime” on the side, I’ll know Bezos is really hurting.
How things would be different if Bezos had make that road trip from NYC to Houston or even better if his dad had stayed in Houston. What a fancy McDonald’s we would have.
