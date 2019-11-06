Texas judges are currently chosen through partisan elections that require candidates to pick their party but convey little information about where they stand on important issues of law. Discussion of judicial philosophy is relegated to campaign buzzwords such as “constitutionalist” and “conservative” that resonate with voters but carry little meaning.
The idea of that “say nothing important” form of judicial selection is so those who end up on the bench can appear completely impartial when they don a black robe. At the same time, having to align with a political party sends the exact opposite message..
Meanwhile, the candidates have to rake in campaign donations from lawyers, corporations and other people of influence who very well could wind up arguing before that person’s court. It leaves the appearance judges are beholden not to the citizenry but to those who backed them and their party.
A new commission organized by Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, under a legislative directive, is exploring options to change how judges are selected. The findings of that 15-member commission, which include state Sen. John Huffman, are expected to form the basis of legislation in the next session that would alter judicial selection.
One of the primary considerations for the new method is to eliminate judicial elections and replace them with gubernatorial appointments. It should be the first consideration stricken from the list of possibilities since it might be the most likely to make the selection of those administering justice more partisan.
It also takes choosing who occupies an entire branch of government out of the hands of the people, something few lovers of our form of government should find acceptable. If the problem is ensuring qualified people are put into office, removing partisanship from the process is the answer; removing the common person from having a say is not.
Other options expected to be considered by the commission include one in which a judge is put on the ballot for a vote of affirmation. Voters who thought he should keep his job would vote yes, those who want him replaced would vote no, much as a Roman Emperor would give a thumbs-up or down in the Colosseum. That method only worked well for the lion.
Any new system has to win the approval of both parties because a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate is required for the constitutional amendment needed to change the system, according to The Texas Tribune. Whether a roomful of partisans will be OK with removing party affiliations from judicial races is questionable, but removing voters from the process is a recommendation no representative form of government should be comfortable with adopting.
Rather than taking away options, the commission needs to consider election rule changes that would mitigate the influence of partisan politics on who sends residents to jail.
There is still more than a year for options to be considered before the commission makes its case to the Legislature. If Option 1 is to consider judicial appointment to replace judicial elections, they should immediately move on to Option 2.
