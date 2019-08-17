Democrats in past were the racist party
This is in reply to the letter printed in the Your Voice on July 25.
The gentleman wrote that racism has been revived. He also states President Trump is trying to delegitimize Obama’s presidency.
Let us not forget just who had been the racists in the past. It was the Democrats who voted to keep slavery intact. It was the Republicans who were for abolition of slavery. Also, it was the Democrats who instituted the group known as the KKK, not the Republicans. It was also the Democrats who instituted the Jim Crow Laws, not the Republicans. It was also the Republicans who voted for the Civil Rights Act.
He mentions President Trump’s racist tweets. How about the racist tweets of the so-called Democrats of Middle Eastern and Somalian heritage? These people denigrate the Jewish faith. Why aren’t the Democrats condemning them? Maybe it is because they are supposed to be the new darlings of the party.
If he wishes to condemn President Trump, then he must condemn Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib as well, for they are just as guilty of racism as the next person.
Michial E. Lawrence, Brazoria
