The memo ries of long-ago events related to Hurricane Harvey for many Brazoria County residents don’t just involve the heavy rains, flooding from rivers and creeks and fleeing to shelters. It also is the time when they first sought aid to recover and rebuild, a timeline that now surpasses two years.
It makes one wonder whether the Federal Emergency Management Agency should change the E in its acronym from “emergency” to “eventually.”
With the urgency of the catastrophe having gone away and other storms more top of mind, it is easy to lose sight that people remain out of their homes because promised resources have never arrived. They are caught up in bureaucratic delays or a ridiculously cumbersome process in which approved funding has gathered dust. Even when good news comes, it arrives with the head-scratching wonderment of what took so long.
A pair of $30 million grants received by Brazoria County to elevate homes out of potential harm’s way should another Harvey-level deluge overwhelm the area is a strong example. It took about 15 months from the time Brazoria County submitted grant applications until it learned it would receive the funding — eventually.
One grant will help build new homes for 200 property owners who lost everything. Each affected owner can receive up to $150,000 and must cover 25 percent of building costs. The other grant will pay to raise 200 homes above Federal Emergency Management Agency recommended height, with the same 75-25 split applying. However, that money and work won’t all move ahead at one time, but in phases. With each phase, the county will submit which structures will be included in the next phase, and once that has been done, Brazoria County will receive the money to move forward with those structures, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The first phase includes 70 structures. About 40 homes will be elevated and about 30 homes will be completely reconstructed, costing a little over $9 million, Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said.
In other words, the money is approved, but the county can’t have it until it turns in more paperwork to have it approved again, meaning more delays before people can fully recover.
For good measure, let’s throw in the long-promised backlog of $4.3 billion in mitigation funding Congress approved in February 2018 for victims of Harvey and the 2015 and 2016 floods. It took until the end of August of this year before the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development approved rules for disbursing the money.
The only way Brazoria County victims would be in worse shape is if they had to count on Houston city government for help.
Brazoria County is paying a firm $1.4 million to navigate the complex grant application process and ensure local residents get all the assistance they’ve been promised and are entitled to receive. That work helped secure the two $30 million FEMA grants.
Undoubtedly all the slow movement on the part of the federal government and having to pay people not a small sum to receive aid is intended to circumvent potential fraud. It is a reasonable goal. But the biggest fraud in this dead-snail’s pace system is that federal agencies act like they’re responding to an emergency.
