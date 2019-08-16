THE FILLING STATION
Old-timers called these places “service stations” where they drove up and some guy would fill up the gas tank, wipe off the windshield and inquire if the driver needed oil, water, the ashtray emptied or the latest news. Then the attendant would take the money (25 cents a gallon).
Today we drive up to the pumps and do everything ourselves including using our credit card to pay for the gas ($3.95 a gallon). But that will change.
The number of electric cars worldwide has risen to 3.2 million, as of the beginning of 2018. Some 1.2 million are on the roads in China, followed by 750,000 in the U.S. Among the states, California leads with the most electric vehicles with nearly half of the country’s plug-in cars. The state of Washington is in second place with more than three per 1,000 vehicles registered being electric. Still, those cars only make up just 1.5 percent of all U.S. auto sales.
Texas has around 5,000 electric cars, and that number is expected to grow to nearly 100,000 by 2023. This might be terrible news for the oil-and-gas industry in Texas and especially Houston, but every exhaust cloud has a golden lining because it seems the Lone Star State has figured how to turn a buck on this major threat to its economy.
According to a Houston company, Navigant Research, which maintains an eye on such data, the main reason more electric cars are being bought in Texas is due to a comprehensive network of public charging stations in urban areas. So the more charging stations built, the more Texans will buy electric cars. And who is putting in all these stations? Utility companies.
Texas allows utilities to operate their own public electric-car charging stations. NRG operates the eVgo charging network, with 17 stations in Houston and 23 in the Dallas-Fort Worth areas. Nissan, which makes the electric Leaf, is subsidizing the eVgo network in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas, allowing Leaf owners to charge for free and avoid the flat monthly fee other eVgo users pay. In San Antonio, CPS Energy believes electric cars will offset air pollution.
Austin Energy is the only one of the utilities to rely exclusively on renewable energy sources — specifically wind and solar — for its charging stations.
Texas views itself as the land of no-regulations and a free market, but, due to the car dealership lobby, Tesla Motors is forbidden from making direct-sales to customers, so Tesla has five fast-charging stations in the state, with plans for more.
But what about the Texas oil and gas industry and its overseer, the Texas Railroad Commission? In fiscal year 2018, the oil and natural gas industry supported more than 348,000 direct jobs in Texas and paid a bit over $14 billion in state and local taxes. Our vast petrochemical industry will still need oil to turn out stuff we use from sunglasses to flip flops, umbrellas, pantyhose, shoe polish and those plastic bags that litter the countryside.
Indeed, all those utility companies will still need fuel to power their generators. But wind and solar panels only provide less than a third of Texas energy.
As for the Railroad Commission of Texas, it was established in 1891, making it the oldest regulatory agency in the state and one of the oldest of its kind in the nation. The Legislature passed an act to provide for the inspection of oil which may be used for other things, may be used for “illuminating purposes” and “to provide penalties for violations.” Today the commission has virtually nothing to do with railroads or anything used for illumination purposes and just rides hard on the oil and gas industry.
Still, what about all those mom-and-pop convenience stores that get much of their business selling gas along with Texas-shaped ashtrays and stale candy? They can start selling electricity – and fresher candy.
An old idea: We turn filling stations back into service stations. Bring back our petroleum history. We rename the Houston Texans the Houston Oilers. We put wind-driven propellers on the derricks and watch the money flow in. Gives a whole new meaning to the term, “Spindletop.” There is still work for the Texas Railroad Commission. Once Houston’s slogan was, “Where 23 Railroads Meet The Sea.” That must have made a huge splash.
Today we only have one passenger train. Commissioners, find out whatever happened to the other 22.
