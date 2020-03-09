ACCLAIM
Keep Richwood Beautiful is set to break ground on a new community garden on city property and there is little downside to that. Getting residents outdoors with their hands in the dirt not only will help them learn about and establish relationships with each other, but help them understand agriculture and nutrition in a way many people never get to.
“The community garden is expected to really bring people together and provide a great gathering ground for enriching activities, all while adding to the Richwood landscape, and giving back to the community,” said Kimberly Mayer, executive director of Keep Richwood Beautiful.
The group is set to break ground on the garden at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 1003 Oyster Creek Drive. It will start with 10 raised beds, which will be populated with numerous vegetables. This is a great idea and will require active attention and dedicated volunteers.
Keep Richwood Beautiful has the motivation to turn this into a local commodity, and hopefully, that will continue for years to come. Plus, anyone is welcome to help.
“We encourage Brazoria County residents, or anyone who wants to have a hand in this community garden, really, to sign up to become a community garden member,” Mayer said.
Contact Keep Richwood Beautiful about volunteering or participating at 979-265-2082 or krb_parks@richwoodtx.gov.
Brazosport Symphony isn’t your classic orchestra
You won’t catch ladies and gentlemen dressed to the nines, mingling only with other local elite at the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra. It’s cooler that way.
Brian Casey took over as the conductor and music director of the symphony in 2018 after a 31-year career in music education, with notable success as the Brazoswood High School band director. With the fresh energy he’s brought to the organization, it’s obvious that he benefited from working with and developing young talent.
“He’s a musician’s musician,” said Gary Rodgers, symphony liaison for the board of directors at the Center for the Arts and Sciences in 2018. “He brings all styles to create a unique experience for the orchestra.”
This was exemplified by Brazosport Symphony Orchestra’s “Interaction! The Sequel!” on Feb. 29. This concert featured music composed by Brazosport ISD grade-schoolers — who won a Student Melody Challenge — a beatboxer and a champion whistler.
This event was more family-friendly than some staid, traditional performances of years past. “Interaction! The Sequel” encouraged the audience to participate in designing an improvisation piece and had other surprises for those filling the seats at The Clarion at Brazosport College.
The student melody challenge got developing musicians more involved in the symphony than most young adults would be. This is great exposure for them and a positive way to freshen up the symphony’s performance options.
The Brazosport Symphony has made beautiful music and delivered excellent performances for many years. Under Casey’s leadership, more community members will be exposed to the local gem housed at The Clarion.
A SHAME
Schumer’s Supreme Court comments inflammatory
It is a shame that politicians face little-to-no consequences for speaking words that would get any middle-class worker fired on the spot.
At a pro-choice rally Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said what could be interpreted as threats towards President Donald Trump appointed Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.
“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price,” Schumer said. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
He was referencing a Louisiana law that mandates abortion doctors be preapproved to check their patients into a nearby hospital. Texas passed a similar requirement, but the U.S. Supreme Court struck it down in 2016, before Gorsuch and Kavanaugh joined the court.
There are ways for Schumer to express his political opinion without threatening anyone. What he said is in the early running for dumbest things said by a politician this year, and his short apology won’t cancel that out.
“I’m from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language. I shouldn’t have used the words I did, but in no way was I making a threat. I never — never— would do such a thing,” Schumer said in his apology.
That is a terrible excuse where a good excuse has no place being.
This is part of a trend of careless language by politicians and dismissal of its danger by the speaker’s party. If this country is to remain civilized, neither party can allow top leaders to use such inflammatory phrasing or at all suggest violent response has a place in policy disagreements.
