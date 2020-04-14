The Facts’ prize patrol is going to save some money from its balloon budget this year, but we won’t be cutting back on the excitement.
Since its inception back in 2015, members of the newspaper’s management team have traveled with balloons and plaque in hand to surprise recipients of our Leaders Under 40 honor. We would walk in, Publisher’s Clearing House style, to reveal to a winner that their hard work would be rewarded. We then would announce it to the community through a picture of the presentation on social media.
Chalk up another thing the coronavirus has messed up.
But staying at home — or in this case, in office — will not rob these deserving community figures of their recognition. And we have another outstanding class of people who have accomplished much by the relatively young age of 40.
Starting Wednesday, Facts managers will start appearing in short videos on our website and social media accounts announcing the names of this year’s recipients and giving a brief outline of what makes them worthy of the honor. We also will feature a photo of the honorees in the print edition of The Facts the next day.
Again because of the coronavirus, we have had to cancel the usual reception hosted annually for recipients and community members to come offer congratulations. It usually takes place early in May, and there is no guarantee all the gathering restrictions will be lifted in time to have it.
Instead, the Leaders Under 40 this year will join in our other event recognizing community leadership at the Citizen of the Year and Unsung Hero luncheon in late July. While not the original plan, it will be remarkable to see all the people who work so hard to build our community in the same room.
While the Leaders Under 40 is a program coordinated by The Facts, remember it is the community that is the force behind it. The honorees are nominated by their loved ones, friends or co-workers, who lay out the case for why someone has made Brazoria County a better place for the rest of us. We only provide the trumpets to bring them the attention they deserve.
We invite you to look out for the videos revealing these great leaders of today and the future starting later this week. We might not be able to give them balloons and high-fives, but we and the community can all be part of their celebration.
