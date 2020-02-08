Separating the idea of sporting events and drinking can be difficult. In fact, as an adult, it can be difficult to separate most activities from drinking.
Just watching the Super Bowl — or most sporting events — it’s hard to avoid ads promoting alcohol. Some ads have even become a part of general conversations, with people greeting each other with a “wazzup.”
But for some people, the temptation to drink is too much and can lead to a road of poor choices. That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t also be able to enjoy an evening of watching football. Yet plays are bookended by ads featuring friends cracking open a fresh brew and parties are hosted in environments where drinking isn’t a choice, but instead an expectation.
Last weekend, the Super Sober Sunday event returned to Lake Jackson where sports fans could enjoy viewing the Super Bowl in an environment where they would be around others who would support their decision to not spend the evening drinking.
Events like this are a rarity though, and that’s a shame. Even if not explicitly stated, there is an underlying pressure when adults gather to begin drinking. And that applies to other addictions, including smoking and drugs.
“Any major event, especially if you haven’t been sober for a long time, is hard because they’re built around alcohol,” said Joe Gardzina, CEO of Brazos Place and the Alcohol Drug and Psychological Treatment programs. Brazos Place and the ADAPT facilities organized the event.
People choose sobriety for a number of reasons. They might have a history of dangerous drinking, not like the taste of alcohol, have moral qualms or they might have a poor family history of drinking or drug-related issues.
There is no right or wrong reason to not drink. It’s a personal choice and people should be able to enjoy the things that bring them pleasure without risking their principles.
But finding events where that not only is accepted but also encouraged can be difficult, if not impossible. So when something such as Super Sober Sunday comes along, it’s worth celebrating.
If anything, it should inspire others to host similar events. Consider Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and St. Patrick’s Day. Even if someone makes the choice not to drink, there can still be pressure when all of their friends and family are off at events socializing.
This isn’t about taking a stance on whether drinking is or is not moral. That’s up to the individual, but no one should feel excluded from society simply for making what is often a responsible choice.
