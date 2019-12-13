THE DINNER TABLE
‘Thank you, Lord, for our many blessings. We pray ...” Ring. Ring. Ring. The telephone is ringing.
That might be Uncle Crotchety calling about Aunt Magpie’s gallbladder operation, or Cousin Mandrake, who’s overdrawn at the sperm bank. I’d better get it.
“Hi, this is Suzy. Congratulations, you have been selected ...”
I hang up, again. These robocalls, recorded solicitations and even live callers who harass us are getting worse, but maybe there is hope. I got an email from Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher — I get a lot of those — saying she had joined with other members of the House in passing a bill with bipartisan support, 417-3, tightening up on these annoying calls. The Senate passed its own version by a vote of 97-1.
If all of this sounds familiar, a law banning most robocalls was passed several years ago. I signed up on July 1, 2003. The ban worked for a while, then I started getting those calls again. Now it’s a constant ring-ring, so we must wonder whether this new law will work.
If you, too, are getting harassed by these people, you might as well register to stop calls and see what happens. It’s as simple as 1-2-3. Go online to the National Do Not Call Registry.
Step one: Enter up to three phone numbers and your email address. Click Submit.
Step two: Check for errors. Click Register.
Step three: Check your email for a message from register@donotcall.gov. Open the email and click on the link within 72 hours to complete your registration.
When I tried to register just now, they told me I was already registered because registrations do not expire, and was given the exact date I had done so, which is how I learned about July 1, 2003. Most telemarketers will be required to stop calling you 31 days from your registration date. You can register your home or mobile phone for free.
But after you register, other types of organizations may still call you, such as charities, political groups, debt collectors and surveys. (More about debt collectors later.) If you received an unwanted call after your number was on the national registry for 31 days, report it to the FTC. They’ll show you how to complain.
Surveyors wanting to know my feelings on the 2020 presidential elections make me feel important, like when TV people like Chuck Todd trot out their charts and graphs: “Seventy percent of white adults who can’t stand any of the candidates also detest kale.” But be suspicious of those recorded surveys: “If you feel that President Trump should become our fifty-first state, press ‘1.’” “Elizabeth Watson’s free money programs are a really good idea. Press 1 for yes, press 2 for absolutely.”
According to Congresswoman Lizzie, last year an estimated 47.8 billion robocalls were placed nationwide, an increase of 17 billion calls over the previous year. YouMail, an app that blocks robocalls, has estimated that the typical American adult receives an average of 15.8 robocalls a day. (That seems a bit high.) The FCC received nearly 3.8 million robocall complaints in 2018. In Houston alone, an estimated 153 million robocalls were made in November. Houston residents receive an average of 14 robocalls calls a month.
Harris County ranks No. 1 in Texas for the number of consumer complaints made to the National Do Not Call Registry. Over a three-year period, Harris County residents accounted for nearly 10 percent of the complaints from the state. In Texas, robocallers can be prosecuted by Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. House Bill 1992, which went into effect Sept. 1, allows the attorney general’s office to prosecute companies that fake caller IDs and phone numbers, according to the Texas Tribune.
Now we must ask ourselves: Who is harassing Americans and why? As for who, probably some telemarketer with a keyboard who turns a buck on this. Why? Because it works. Obviously enough bullied Americans answer the phone and do as they are told. If it didn’t pay off, even with 1 percent, it is profitable.
Another annoyance: Around the holidays, we get calls from various phony charities, mostly law enforcement frauds and other first responders. “This is Officer Jones with the Highway Patrol Benevolent Fund.” Or: “Firefighters defend us 24/7, but etc., etc.”
Finally, you recall that three U.S. representatives and one senator voted against this new anti-robo bill. I want to know their phone numbers so I can call them during dinner.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.