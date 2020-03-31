Not much actually has changed in how Brazoria County is choosing to dispense justice during the coronavirus pandemic. Prosecutors and judges are looking closely at each individual case and making their best judgment about how to protect the health and welfare of others.
One of the ways it might differ is in how many accused spend time behind bars before their constitutionally protected day in court. The contagiousness of the virus creates an unreasonable risk that an inmate could contract or spread the disease, a risk too great to take.
Above all factors to be considered is the level of violence of the crime in which someone is accused. The virus should not give someone who is a threat to innocent people a free pass to get back onto the streets. That is not what is happening, as the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office is screening the accused and ensuring those charged with violent crimes — past or present — are punished appropriately.
The same is true of judges when they set bail for offenders, weighing the need to protect the inmate from possible exposure to coronavirus against the need to protect the public from the offender. Again, that is standard procedure.
It’s not always an easy balance to achieve considering the accused if just that — accused — and still must under our system of laws be considered innocent. Finding the right answer requires going beyond the black and white of a police report and law book.
“The charge doesn’t always tell the story,” District Attorney Jeri Yenne said. “We have to ask questions and look at each case on an individual basis.”
Once a defendant hits court, options beyond jail time are being considered in sentencing nonviolent offenders. That is a reasonable approach in a time when people massed in confined areas like a jail can create a breeding ground for the potentially deadly virus. A person charged with a misdemeanor should not have it turn into a death sentence just because we live in a “tough on crime” environment.
“These are extremely challenging times but we are going to continue serving the communities,” Yenne said. “We are prioritizing individuals already in custody, so we can get them out if they aren’t a threat to others.”
Under the standard of tempering justice the mercy, it’s also reasonable that the person’s confinement should not be a threat to them. It is appropriate, then, that the prosecutors and judges strike sentences that consider the broad picture of health and welfare to society and the offender.
