Golf carts are an economical, quiet efficient way to zip from one place to another, making them a popular option in small towns that don’t experience heavy traffic. They are common sights in coastal and retirement communities in particular.
Sweeny fits neither of those descriptions, but the small vehicles could become a regular means of transportation in the city if council members approve an ordinance allowing their use on some local streets.
There are a lot of positives to the idea, economical and environmental ones topping the list. But the dangers posed by and to operators of the golf carts cannot be minimized and should be considered in the final draft of the proposed law.
Chief among them is requiring operators to have the same permissions to operate a vehicle on city streets as they would to drive a motorized scooter, passenger vehicle or motorcycle. It also should strictly limit where the carts can operate — common sense dictates they keep away from main streets — and define what constitutes a golf cart as opposed to more souped-up options such as Mules or other utility vehicles.
Anyone who has ever been on a golf course understands that as innocuous as the carts might seem, with its minimal top speed, a few beers or reckless operation can make them far from a risk-free vehicle. They also offer no protection should a distracted or careless driver not see the cart puttering down the side of a residential street.
Those are some of the reasons most other cities in Brazoria County restrict golf carts, ATVs and other small, difficult-to-see vehicles from their roads. The benefits do not measure up to the potential tragedy in the minds of leaders in those communities.
A well-crafted law, which Sweeny Mayor Jason Farley assures is the case with the one proposed for his city, can protect both golf cart drivers and those who will be expected to share the road with the vehicles not designed for such use. That law should include requirements that cart operators are responsible enough to be on the roads and follow the same laws as all other drivers.
