When residents first saw the new Angleton High School, they were likely taken aback by the improvements a new school brings.
Ten years later, Angleton ISD is asking voters to approve $90 million in bonds to pay for improvements that will update its facilities once again, this time focusing on a CTE center, a transportation center and improvements to the softball field.
That might be a hefty price tag for residents who are still getting used to the new school, but a lot has changed in 10 years.
When the school was first completed, the country was in the middle of an economic slump, to put it lightly. In the years that have passed since, career advisers and the state of Texas have begun directing students toward careers that aren’t as focused on getting into the best college possible and taking on debt. Instead, they are pushing students toward career opportunities in technology that might not follow the traditional college path.
Welding, education, business, health and science, agricultural science, engineering, welding, hospitality/culinary arts and audio/visual production all saw increased interest from students this school year compared with the year before, Superintendent Phil Edwards said. Enrollment across the CTE program grew 75 percent year to year, according to the district.
The district wants to spend most of the $90 million on a Career and Technology Center to meet the increasing demands of students that the district doesn’t foresee itself being able to meet in the coming years.
The bond would also cover improved softball facilities that would be able to appropriately host the state championship-winning Ladycats. The goal, according to officials, is to bring them more in line with the baseball facilities and other district sports venues.
With the team establishing itself as a force to be reckoned with, there’s little argument the team’s facilities deserve attention equitable to that of other sports.
Overcrowding and a poor location also make a new transportation center a necessary part of making the district better for both staff and students, Edwards said during a bond forum last month.
The bond would also cover energy improvements and the construction of a stage at Central Elementary.
The district has made a strong case for needing these changes. The bond, while large, would better put the district in a position for growth, and that’s something voters should support.
