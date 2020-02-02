Our readers are smart. They have opinions and want answers. They are engaged in their communities.
That’s no surprise to me, but it has become even more clear as I sort through the pages upon pages of questions you submitted for our candidate forum Tuesday night.
Some came to me directly and others went through our editorial assistant, who kept them in a running document and a manila folder I watched get fatter and fatter as the Thursday deadline approached.
This tells me two things: 1) We made the right decision in pushing forward with a forum where the candidates for two top offices — sheriff and state representative — answer questions, and 2) There’s no way we can get to all of these questions in the time allotted. That, truly, is a great problem to have. It shows our community is engaged and that we are providing a service readers want.
The Facts-sponsored forum at the Lake Jackson Civic Center on Tuesday will include a 5:30 p.m. meet-and-greet for candidates in state and county-level local contested primaries. That includes justice of the peace, constable and county court at law judge candidates as well as candidates for Brazoria County Sheriff and State House District 25, the spot currently held by Speaker Dennis Bonnen. At 6:30 p.m., we will start the question-and-answer part of the forum, when I will ask candidates prepared questions.
To get as many questions covered as possible, I will merge some questions on similar topics and ask questions that address the broadest section of readers first.
We will ask candidates to keep their answers brief, but I’m not planning to use a buzzer or employ a hook, instead calling on candidates to use restraint, common sense and courtesy I’m sure they all have.
In answer to some criticisms we have received this week, though the forum has heavy Republican representation, that is because none of the local races have contested March primaries for Democrats, not because we intentionally excluded candidates from that party. Winners of the March Republican primaries will go on to face the uncontested Democratic primary candidates in November.
Patrick Henry, the Democratic candidate for House District 25, will attend and introduce himself to begin the question-and-answer session in that race. He won’t be part of the Q&A, though, since he won’t be a choice on the March ballot where the contested Republican race will be decided.
Some have questioned why we would plan such an important event on the same night President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address. It certainly was not an intentional slight to schedule the forum on the same night, and had I realized I might have searched for yet another date. However, it is extremely hard to manage the candidates’ schedules with other events in the community, and this was the one date we could find that all candidates in the two races where we are doing Q&As can attend.
Trust me when I say we went through several potential dates. It’s a lot to balance, as you can see, and I erred on the side of fairness to the candidates.
There is no shortage of national media coverage, and I believe it is important to advance discussion on these important local races.
Thanks to everyone eager to submit questions for this first-time event. I’ll see you Tuesday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.